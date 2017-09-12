The ultimate Sunday brunch At Cuisine Unplugged, Pullman Bangkok King Power

General Press Releases Tuesday September 12, 2017 09:53
Bangkok--12 Sep--Pullman Bangkok King Power
Indulge your every food fantasy at our Grand Seafood and Barbeque Sunday Brunch and your taste buds will never be the same again!

With the emphasis on fresh, locally-sourced ingredients our skilled culinary team have prepared a kitchen's worth of the finest fare featuring a variety of imported seafood and meats such as French snow crabs, Chinese brown crabs, tiger crabs and Fine de Claire oysters as well as Asado-style BBQ beef rib eye from the USA and Australia.

Our interactive buffet stations span culinary cultures and continents to bring the best of the word's dishes to your plate including hand-rolled sushi and sashimi, homemade pasta, freshly baked pizza, roasted chicken, a carvery corner, innovative antipasto and much, much more. Come sip on an elegant champagne cocktail before finishing your momentous meal with our decadent dessert counter including our famous award-winning macarons. Plus to keep the kids entertained they can enjoy their favorite cartoon movies, games and a fun-tastic balloon-bending clown.

PRICES
THB 1,750 net / Adult (including beverages) plus FREE Sunday Brunch for 1 child (aged under 11 yrs.)
SPECIAL BENEFITS
Online bookings or King Power members receive 30% off or pay only THB 1,225 net / Adult (including beverages) plus FREE Sunday Brunch for 1 child
SCB Family Plus and KTC Credit Card's Holders receive 30% off or pay only THB 1,225 net / Adult (including beverages) plus FREE Sunday Brunch for 1 child
SCB Family Plus Credit Card's Holders get FREE 2 pounds of cake when come to dine in birthday month (1 time per card holder)
Accor Plus members receive normal benefits
Don't miss a chance to get 30% off at:
www.pullmanbangkokkingpower.com/offers/best-sunday-brunch-in-bangkok

