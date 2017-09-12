The ultimate Sunday brunch At Cuisine Unplugged, Pullman Bangkok King Power

The ultimate Sunday brunch At Cuisine Unplugged, Pullman Bangkok King PowerGeneral Press Releases Tuesday September 12, 2017 09:53
With the emphasis on fresh, locally-sourced ingredients our skilled culinary team have prepared a kitchen's worth of the finest fare featuring a variety of imported seafood and meats such as French snow crabs, Chinese brown crabs, tiger crabs and Fine de Claire oysters as well as Asado-style BBQ beef rib eye from the USA and Australia.
Our interactive buffet stations span culinary cultures and continents to bring the best of the word's dishes to your plate including hand-rolled sushi and sashimi, homemade pasta, freshly baked pizza, roasted chicken, a carvery corner, innovative antipasto and much, much more. Come sip on an elegant champagne cocktail before finishing your momentous meal with our decadent dessert counter including our famous award-winning macarons. Plus to keep the kids entertained they can enjoy their favorite cartoon movies, games and a fun-tastic balloon-bending clown.
Latest Press Release
Throughout the month of September, Tapestry Restaurant at Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya, invites you to try this delectable recommended dish "Sauteed Shrimp with Shanghai Sauce". This fantastic fare features the freshest shrimp sourced daily fresh from...
Looking for the best international seafood and barbeque dinner buffet in Bangkok? Why not to enjoy at Cuisine Unplugged, Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel experience succulent grilled beef Asado from the USA, Australia and Argentina.?? The best seafood...
Le Spa at Pullman Bangkok King Power introduces you an ultimate Bangkok spa promotion until October 2017. Located on the 4th floor at Glass Tower. Open daily from 10.00 - 22.00 hrs. Package I: 30-Minute Body Scrub and 60-Minute Body Massage First lay...
Indulge your every food fantasy at our Grand Seafood and Barbeque Sunday Brunch and your taste buds will never be the same again! With the emphasis on fresh, locally-sourced ingredients our skilled culinary team have prepared a kitchen's worth of the...
The best wine bar in Bangkok, Wine Pub at Pullman Bangkok King Power has an exclusive offer of up to an irresistible 50% off all À La Carte menus of French-Bistronomy style cuisine when you book online, recognized as the best wine bar destination...