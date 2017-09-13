Enjoy Mouth-Watering River Prawns At Smooth Curry Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien

September 2017, Smooth Curry is pumped about prime plump river prawns this September, leading to a succession of exceptionally appetizing culinary creations.
Sous Chef Montri + team present a mouth-watering river prawn-starring a la carte Thai menu, available for lunch + dinner, including:
Goong Mae Nam Lui Suan (THB 1,100++) deep-fried river prawn/mixed Thai herbs and spicy dressing.
Goong Mae Nam Nueang Gra Tiam Tone (THB 980++) steamed river prawn/garlic/chili lime dressing
Goong Mae Nam Phad Prik Gluea (THB 980++) wok-fried river prawn/salt, chili, garlic
Geang Som Goong Mae Nam Gab Dok Sa Noa (THB 950++) sour + spicy river prawn soup/sesbania flowers
Served with timeless grace amid Smooth Curry's modern-classic Thai decor, every mouthful is a celebration of another dimension of nature's beauty + culinary integrity.
20% saving for Le Club member on food only.
Savings for SPG® Members apply.
Reservations are recommended. Please call 02 650 8800 ext. Smooth Curry or
e-mail fb.bangkok@lemeridien.com or visit websites: plazaatheneebangkok.com and lemeridien.com/plazaatheneebangkok
Smooth Curry – 3rd Floor
Operating Hours:
Monday – Friday: Lunch 11:30 hrs. – 14:30 hrs.
Monday – Sunday: Dinner 18:00 hrs. – 22:30 hrs.

