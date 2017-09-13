Photo Release: Novotel Siam welcomes Miss Grand Laos

Bangkok--13 Sep--Novotel Bangkok on Siamsquare Mr. Jon Cannon, Resident Manager of Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square, warmly welcomed the ladies of Miss Grand Laos to the hotel for staying recently. From Left 1. Miss Sengsavanh Sihalath - 4th Miss Grand Laos 2017 2. Miss Phounesap Phonnyotha - 1st Runner up Miss grand lao2017 3. Miss Chinnaly Nolasing - Miss Grand Laos 2017 4. Mr. Jon Cannon, Resident Manager 5. Miss Boutsaba SENGPUN - Miss Laos 2016 6. Miss Kitsada vongsaisawad - 2stRunner up Miss grand laos2017 7. Miss Nidakone Chandalasan - 3rd Runner up Miss Grand Laos 2017

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: Novotel Siam welcomes Miss Grand Laos Mr. Jon Cannon, Resident Manager of Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square, warmly welcomed the ladies of Miss Grand Laos to the hotel for staying recently. From Left 1. Miss Sengsavanh Sihalath - 4th Miss Grand Laos 2017 2. Miss Phounesap Phonnyotha - 1st...

A Pillar of Islam that Unites Millions Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam. Millions of Muslims from every country and every culture unite in Saudi Arabia one time every year for the Hajj pilgrimage. To view the Multimedia News Release, please...

Thai government invites over 570 Japanese investors to explore EEC and 10 S-Curve industries To celebrate 130th anniversary of Thai-Japanese diplomatic relations In celebration of the 130th anniversary of Thailand-Japan diplomatic relations, the Thai government joined force with economic organizations in the public and private sectors in welcoming a delegation of over 570 high-ranking Japanese investors and...

SANY#s newly released SY35U mini excavator wins praise in Australia and New Zealand The 3.78ton zero-tail swing excavator of SANY has made a huge success in Australia and New Zealand after the online promotion launched on May 15, 2017. Its exceptional performance, reliability and flexibility in tight job sites have impressed the...

Relaxed Stroll in Herbal Garden At Seveneden Spa, Siri Sathorn Hotel Seveneden Spa of Siri Sathorn Hotel invites you to explore "Herbal Garden", a 45-minute treatment consist of herbaceous scrub treatment and body wrap. Designed to give your youthful skin and increasing blood circulation, oxygen flow in the body. Giving a...

Related Topics