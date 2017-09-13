LATIN BEATS NIGHT AT LATITUDE 13 (OUTDOOR ZONE) LE MERIDIEN BANGKOK

Bangkok--13 Sep--LE MERIDIEN BANGKOK

Chillax Latin style every Wednesday evening at Latitude13. Spice up your midweek with healthy + delicious, typically Latin food + beverage concepts.

Chow down on vegetarian + non-vegetarian menus capturing Latin vibrancy on a plate. Vegetarian temptations range from Veggie Jicama with avocado + tomato to Crispy Tostada Tortilla/refried beans + guacamole. Or tango your taste buds on 03 kinds of Tacos, featuring softshell crab, South American achiote, or tender braised beef cheek/cumin + lime. Feeling like sharing? You've 04 picks – corn fritters, chicken quesadillas, roasted prawns, and succulent sliders with beef, gruyere and dijonnaise. Prefer something sweeter? Chef's St. James Almond Cake or Warm Chocolate Cake should do the trick.

Cool down the night with a selection of refreshing Mojitos or Tequila shots

Latitude 13 (Outdoor Zone)

Every Wednesday from 18:00 - 21:00

For reservations, please call 02 232 8888 or email: dining.lmbkk@lemeridien.com or visit www.lemeridienbangkokpatpong.com