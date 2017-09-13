Photo Release: Fiber One Boosts High-Speed Internet Connectivity At Nakkila Laem Thong Village

Bangkok--13 Sep--Smart Win

Mr. Sommassathien Lertwattanakul, Chief Marketing Officer of Fiber One PLC (2nd right) and Mr. Somkiat Chokchaimadol, President of Nakkila Laem Thong Village (2nd left) recently signed a contract to rollout a fiber optic network connecting more than 3,600 households – detached houses, twin houses, townhouses, and condominiums – at the 520-rai property in Bangkok's Saphan Sung district. Homeowners can now enjoy the experience of high-speed Internet connectivity regardless of the Internet Service Provider (ISP) they choose.

If you are interested in deploying Fiber One's high-speed fiber optic infrastructure, please register at www.fiber1.co.th or call the hotline at 1261 for more information.