Photo Release: Fiber One Boosts High-Speed Internet Connectivity At Nakkila Laem Thong Village

Photo Release: Fiber One Boosts High-Speed Internet Connectivity At Nakkila Laem Thong VillageGeneral Press Releases Wednesday September 13, 2017 12:27
Mr. Sommassathien Lertwattanakul, Chief Marketing Officer of Fiber One PLC (2nd right) and Mr. Somkiat Chokchaimadol, President of Nakkila Laem Thong Village (2nd left) recently signed a contract to rollout a fiber optic network connecting more than 3,600 households – detached houses, twin houses, townhouses, and condominiums – at the 520-rai property in Bangkok's Saphan Sung district. Homeowners can now enjoy the experience of high-speed Internet connectivity regardless of the Internet Service Provider (ISP) they choose.
