Lobster Lover at the Emerald Coffee Shop

Lobster Lover at the Emerald Coffee ShopGeneral Press Releases Wednesday September 13, 2017 09:27
The Emerald Coffee Shop of the Emerald Hotel organized the international buffet and seafood night with Alaskan king crab, rock lobster, New Zealand mussel, river prawn, oyster…..etc. only 650 baht++/person. Special promotion "Come in a group of 4, the 4th person pay only 99 baht++ except Friday – Saturday, Public Holiday and Long Weekend"
Latest Press Release
Seveneden Spa of Siri Sathorn Hotel invites you to explore "Herbal Garden", a 45-minute treatment consist of herbaceous scrub treatment and body wrap. Designed to give your youthful skin and increasing blood circulation, oxygen flow in the body. Giving a...
The Emerald Coffee Shop of the Emerald Hotel organized the international buffet and seafood night with Alaskan king crab, rock lobster, New Zealand mussel, river prawn, oyster…..etc. only 650 baht++/person. Special promotion "Come in a group of 4,...
The 3.78ton zero-tail swing excavator of SANY has made a huge success in Australia and New Zealand after the online promotion launched on May 15, 2017. Its exceptional performance, reliability and flexibility in tight job sites have impressed the...
Prime Minister Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha welcomed Mr. Hiroshige Seko, Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Investment (METI) on Sept. 11, who led a mission of 570-high level Japanese business people and economic organisations to visit Thailand on the...
A salad often seems like a healthy choice, but many are loaded with high calorie ingredients. When we think of a salad, we often picture a beautiful bowl of leafy greens tossed with other colorful veggies like orange carrots, purple onions, bright red...