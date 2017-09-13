Lobster Lover at the Emerald Coffee Shop

General Press Releases Wednesday September 13, 2017 09:27
Bangkok--13 Sep--The Emerald Hotel

The Emerald Coffee Shop of the Emerald Hotel organized the international buffet and seafood night with Alaskan king crab, rock lobster, New Zealand mussel, river prawn, oyster…..etc. only 650 baht++/person. Special promotion "Come in a group of 4, the 4th person pay only 99 baht++ except Friday – Saturday, Public Holiday and Long Weekend"

"Lobster Lover" Don't miss "Grilled Canadian lobster with cheese and garlic sauce" only 950 baht++
The best valuable promotion!! International buffet and seafood night including "Grilled Canadian Lobster with cheese and garlic sauce" only 1,200 bath++/person.
The Emerald Coffee Shop opens daily at 18.00 – 23.00 hrs. For reservation, kindly call 0-2276-4567 ext. 8413-4

Latest Press Release

Relaxed Stroll in Herbal Garden At Seveneden Spa, Siri Sathorn Hotel

Seveneden Spa of Siri Sathorn Hotel invites you to explore "Herbal Garden", a 45-minute treatment consist of herbaceous scrub treatment and body wrap. Designed to give your youthful skin and increasing blood circulation, oxygen flow in the body. Giving a...

Lobster Lover at the Emerald Coffee Shop

The Emerald Coffee Shop of the Emerald Hotel organized the international buffet and seafood night with Alaskan king crab, rock lobster, New Zealand mussel, river prawn, oyster…..etc. only 650 baht++/person. Special promotion "Come in a group of 4,...

SANY#s newly released SY35U mini excavator wins praise in Australia and New Zealand

The 3.78ton zero-tail swing excavator of SANY has made a huge success in Australia and New Zealand after the online promotion launched on May 15, 2017. Its exceptional performance, reliability and flexibility in tight job sites have impressed the...

Japanese economic minister and investors meet with PM Economic partnership strengthened, EEC opportunity in highlight

Prime Minister Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha welcomed Mr. Hiroshige Seko, Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Investment (METI) on Sept. 11, who led a mission of 570-high level Japanese business people and economic organisations to visit Thailand on the...

Healthy Salads vs. Unhealthy Salads

A salad often seems like a healthy choice, but many are loaded with high calorie ingredients. When we think of a salad, we often picture a beautiful bowl of leafy greens tossed with other colorful veggies like orange carrots, purple onions, bright red...

Related Topics

THE EMERALD COFFEE SHOP International Buffet Alaskan king crab The Emerald Hotel INTERNATIONAL Emerald Hotel SEAFOOD NIGHT Lobster Lover New Zealand The Emerald