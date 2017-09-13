Bangkok--13 Sep--Pathumwan Princess Hotel

CiTi BiSTRo is offering its delicious all-you-can-eat sumptuous Buffet Dinner buffet dinner for just THB 1,390 nett per adult and THB 695 nett for children (under 12) throughout September. Freshly prepared soups, an extensive selection of fresh, locally caught seafood, Thai and international dishes, cooked to your preference, delicious Thai desserts and so much more can all be enjoyed with this never ending feast, in elegant, relaxing surrounds.

CiTi BiSTRo: Ground Floor of Pathumwan Princess Hotel

Open daily from 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact 02-216-3700 ext. 20100