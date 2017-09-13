Relaxed Stroll in Herbal Garden At Seveneden Spa, Siri Sathorn Hotel

Bangkok--13 Sep--Siri Sathorn Hotel

Seveneden Spa of Siri Sathorn Hotel invites you to explore "Herbal Garden", a 45-minute treatment consist of herbaceous scrub treatment and body wrap. Designed to give your youthful skin and increasing blood circulation, oxygen flow in the body.

Giving a choice of holistic scrub menu, Rosemary Scrub to refresh, relax and improve blood circulation. Ginger Scrub a choice of sanitation to energize your power. Papaya Scrub and Tamarind Scrub, brightening program to peel your skin mildly with natural alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) and Coffee Scrub, exfoliating blend of coffee, cocoa and cinnamon. Coffee has a diuretic and stimulating effect on the body. Cocoa is high in omega fatty acids that nourish and moisturize. Cinnamon gently warms skin to boost blood circulation.

The "Herbal Garden" program is THB1450 net inclusive of scrub and body available throughout the month of September 2017. Prior reservations are required at +66(0) 2662345 or email: seveneden@sirisathorn.com.