Photo Release: Caltex Fuel Your School Project III Competition

Bangkok--13 Sep--Chevron

Mr. Pichien Limwangyu, Vice Governor of Ayutthaya province (standing 6th from left) recently presided over the award presentation ceremony of Caltex Fuel Your School Project III, an innovative education-focused community project by Chevron (Thailand) Limited in cooperation with Kenan Institute Asia (KIA), at The Cavali Casa Resort, Ayutthaya province with Mr. Salman Saadat, Country Chairman and General Manager-Products, Chevron (Thailand) Limited (Standing 5th from right) and Piyabutr Cholvijarn, KIA's president (Standing 3rd from right) as witnesses. This project based learning campaign aims to enhance the learning of core subjects through funding of classroom projects for over 150 students from 10 selected schools in Ayutthaya province.

Out of 10 project teams that went through the final round of "Caltex Fuel Your School III" competition, the gold medal award went to Wat Sumeth Community School on Herbs for Ladybug Repellent Project. The Rubbish Tongs project by the team from Wat Sukantaram School snatched the silver medal award while Griller Smoke Exhauster project team from Lum Plee Chanu Pa Tham School received the bronze medal award. The winners received the plaques and scholarships worth over 100,000 Baht.