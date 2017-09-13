WORLD-CLASS PLEASURE IN SIGNATURE MENU

Bangkok--13 Sep--Renaissance

A new pleasure of world-class culinary delights is being presented throughout September and October at La Tavola & Wine Bar as Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel joins Ratchaprasong Square Trade Association (RSTA) with support of Tourism Authority of Thailand and Royal Project Foundation to enrich the experience of Ratchaprasong's annual international food festival.

This year, 'Taste it all 2017 @Ratchaprasong' is themed 'Pheasant Festival' with its highlight being a choice of food from one of Thailand's best source of ingredients, The Royal Project. Led by talented Executive Chef Matthias Mittnacht, La Tavola & Wine Bar presents Fagiano alla Cacciatora - combining the culinary arts with superb taste of pheasant meat to rejoice diners' sense of taste.

Inspired by the local taste and of a southern Italian village of Acciaroli, in combination with thyme leaf, a popular herb with uniquely gentle aroma, the whole pheasant is marinated in olive oil, rosemary and thyme leaf which together greatly enrich the taste and aroma of this meat with its stuffing of green apple stir-fried with celery and onion. The dish is served as whole pheasant together with baby carrot and Brussels sprout stir-fried in butter garlic sauce with bacon. It comes with tasty cranberry sauce and crème de cassis, a special liqueur made from blackcurrants, for perfectly balanced sweet and sour taste, as well as authentic Italian ciabatta bread.

Discover savory pleasure of fine delicacies and superb quality of the ingredient from The Royal Project in 'Taste it all @Ratchaprasong: The Royal Delights - Pheasant Festival' at La Tavola & Wine Bar - Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel from today until 31 October – priced at 950++ per dish.