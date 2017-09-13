WORLD-CLASS PLEASURE IN SIGNATURE MENU

WORLD-CLASS PLEASURE IN SIGNATURE MENUGeneral Press Releases Wednesday September 13, 2017 17:06
A new pleasure of world-class culinary delights is being presented throughout September and October at La Tavola & Wine Bar as Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel joins Ratchaprasong Square Trade Association (RSTA) with support of Tourism Authority of Thailand and Royal Project Foundation to enrich the experience of Ratchaprasong's annual international food festival.
This year, 'Taste it all 2017 @Ratchaprasong' is themed 'Pheasant Festival' with its highlight being a choice of food from one of Thailand's best source of ingredients, The Royal Project. Led by talented Executive Chef Matthias Mittnacht, La Tavola & Wine Bar presents Fagiano alla Cacciatora - combining the culinary arts with superb taste of pheasant meat to rejoice diners' sense of taste.
Inspired by the local taste and of a southern Italian village of Acciaroli, in combination with thyme leaf, a popular herb with uniquely gentle aroma, the whole pheasant is marinated in olive oil, rosemary and thyme leaf which together greatly enrich the taste and aroma of this meat with its stuffing of green apple stir-fried with celery and onion. The dish is served as whole pheasant together with baby carrot and Brussels sprout stir-fried in butter garlic sauce with bacon. It comes with tasty cranberry sauce and crème de cassis, a special liqueur made from blackcurrants, for perfectly balanced sweet and sour taste, as well as authentic Italian ciabatta bread.
Discover savory pleasure of fine delicacies and superb quality of the ingredient from The Royal Project in 'Taste it all @Ratchaprasong: The Royal Delights - Pheasant Festival' at La Tavola & Wine Bar - Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel from today until 31 October – priced at 950++ per dish.
Latest Press Release
The expansion is in response to steady growth in demand for warehousing of lubricants oil and hazardous substances Panalpina Thailand, one of the world's leading providers of supply chain solutions is expanding its distribution center at TPARK Bangna....
A new pleasure of world-class culinary delights is being presented throughout September and October at La Tavola & Wine Bar as Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel joins Ratchaprasong Square Trade Association (RSTA) with support of Tourism...
Prime Minister Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha today welcomed Mr. Hiroshige Seko, Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Investment (METI), who led a mission of 570-high level Japanese business people and economic organisations to visit Thailand on the occasion...
Belkin, market leader in mobile accessories, today unveiled its new wireless charging pad for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. The BoostUp Wireless Charging Pad provides an effortless wireless charging experience for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and...
- Top model unveils dazzling front row look to toast her takeover of the fashion celebrations in London As the world's most famous stilettos are poised to descend on London for the beginning of one of the fashion world's most iconic walks this week,...