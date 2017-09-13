Panalpina expands distribution center at TPARK Bangna

Bangkok--13 Sep--PRDD

The expansion is in response to steady growth in demand for warehousing of lubricants oil and hazardous substances

Panalpina Thailand, one of the world's leading providers of supply chain solutions is expanding its distribution center at TPARK Bangna. Covering a space of 9,500 square meters, the new facility is designed to meet Thailand's increasing demand for warehousing of lubricating oil, grease, chemicals and automotive components.

Mr. Matthew Mahoney, Managing Director of Panalpina World Transport (Thailand) Ltd., a transport and logistics provider from Switzerland, said, "Panalpina specializes in logistics management. The group operates a global network with some 500 offices in more than 75 countries, and works with partner companies in a further 90 countries. Panalpina Group has been expanding its business in Thailand since 1989 to provide global and local customers with air freight and ocean freight services, customer brokerage, in-land transportation, cross-border trucking, container freight station consolidation, and warehousing and storage services."

He also said, "One of our strategic partners since we first started our business in Thailand is TICON Logistics Park (TPARK), who provides warehousing space and facilities for lease at TPARK Bangna. Our first warehouse provided by TPARK was a dangerous goods (DG) warehouse, and then we expanded into their free zone warehousing space. The latest deal we made with TPARK is for our new distribution center which is designed for warehousing engine lubricants oil and grease."

Over the last five years, the logistics business of Panalpina Thailand has been growing at an average rate of 52%. Customers from the lubricating oil and grease industry represent 56% while chemicals and spare parts take 33% and 12% respectively. Therefore, the group needs to expand its warehousing capacity in response to this rising demand, especially in the field of transportation of lubricating oil and grease, which has experienced steady growth in recent years. With confidence in the service quality and fully equipped facility provided by TPARK, the group has expanded for a built-to-suit warehouse with a space of 9,500 square meters at TPARK Bangna, which is located in a strategic location for the distribution of goods to filling stations nationwide.

In addition to the expansion of its distribution center, Panalpina is investing in further development of distribution technology by using JDA Warehouse Management System (RedPrairie), which controls staffing levels, equipment levels, aging control, inventory accuracy, maximum use of facilities, effective management control and provides effective management control. This application is also able to interface with customer system such as SAP through EDI, which eliminate manual processes, reduce error and improve speed and efficiency in real time.

"Panalpina continues to develop its logistics network to cover air freight and ocean freight, and domestic and cross-border transportation. This expansion of our distribution center at this time can be a growth strategy that provides us with more channels to enter new emerging markets and those in traditional industries, and helps increase agility of our transport and supply chain management services. Moreover, this enables our customers to reduce transportation costs in an effective manner," said Mr. Mahoney.

Mr. Virapan Pulges, Chief Executive Officer of TICON Industrial Connection Pcl. (TICON), the parent company of TICON Logistics Park Co., Ltd. (TPARK), which is the leading developer of international standard quality warehouses in Thailand, said "TPARK is delighted that Panalpina relies on our expertise in the upscale warehousing development at TPARK Bangna. The Group has been our client since 2012, starting by renting a space of 5,540 square meters to store its dangerous goods. The Group later expanded into the free zone with a space of 2,000 square meters and has recently decided to use our built-to-suit facility with a space of 9,500 square meters to store engine lubricants and grease in accordance with applicable laws. Now it occupies 3 warehouses with a total space of 17,000 square meters. Here, a dedicated team of TPARK's specialists works closely with the client and the Department of Energy Business, the Ministry of Energy, to design warehousing buildings that are in full compliance with legal regulations. For example, each warehouse is designed as a stand-alone building and equipped with foam sprinklers developed especially to deal with flammable liquids."

TPARK has DG warehouses available at TPARK Bangna, which have been built in compliance with the rules and regulations set by the Department of Industrial Works, which enable customers to store their dangerous substances in line with all international standards. This makes TPARK a reliable logistics service provider with many domestic and international customers. One of these is Panalpina World Transport (Thailand).

"TPARK specializes in warehousing of dangerous and flammable goods, which must be approved by relevant government agencies. Our warehousing facilities meet the needs of customers whose businesses involve dealing with chemicals and dangerous substances. We have team members with expertise in the industry profoundly understand the needs of customers starting design to cooperation with related authorities to meet their legal requirements. We always take into consideration the safety of our clients and all stakeholders, and we strictly follow all applicable laws and environmental protection regulations," said the CEO.