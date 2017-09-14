Plan That Perfect Staff Party at Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok!

Bangkok--14 Sep--Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

Every member of your team loves a great staff party as it's the perfect time for them to let their hair down and truly enjoy themselves as a reward for all the hard work and dedication they have shown you time and time again.

So for a celebration to end all celebrations make your next staff party one which will be talked about for years to come with our extra special Chatrium Hotel Riverside Staff Party Packages.

Our location right next to the Chao Phraya River is the ideal location for an event to remember and our party package prices are equally memorable with a host of exclusive extra privileges solely for Staff Party Package guests. You can choose to celebrate in style in either one of our opulent function rooms or Silver Waves Restaurant high up on the 36th floor.

For only THB 1,100 net per person or THB 11,000 net for a Chinese table your team will enjoy a specially designed Party Package menu as well as free flow soft drinks and mixers, complimentary corkage charge, a Lucky Draw dining or accommodation voucher and themed decorations and backdrop as well as a complimentary after party offer of free flow soft drinks for one hour for a guaranteed booking of 200 guests plus much, much more.

So give your team a treat and show your staff how much they mean with a perfect Staff Party at Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok.

Available until March 30th 2018 for parties of 100 guests or more.

Terms and conditions apply.

For more information please contact the Events Department at Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok on 02 307 8888 ext. 2921 – 2924 or e-mail events.chrb@chatrium.com