Plan That Perfect Staff Party at Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok!General Press Releases Thursday September 14, 2017 08:58
Every member of your team loves a great staff party as it's the perfect time for them to let their hair down and truly enjoy themselves as a reward for all the hard work and dedication they have shown you time and time again.
Our location right next to the Chao Phraya River is the ideal location for an event to remember and our party package prices are equally memorable with a host of exclusive extra privileges solely for Staff Party Package guests. You can choose to celebrate in style in either one of our opulent function rooms or Silver Waves Restaurant high up on the 36th floor.
For only THB 1,100 net per person or THB 11,000 net for a Chinese table your team will enjoy a specially designed Party Package menu as well as free flow soft drinks and mixers, complimentary corkage charge, a Lucky Draw dining or accommodation voucher and themed decorations and backdrop as well as a complimentary after party offer of free flow soft drinks for one hour for a guaranteed booking of 200 guests plus much, much more.
Latest Press Release
From 1st September – 31st October, burger lovers can now ride the tide with Surf n' Turf Burger, the perfect combination of seafood and meat at 25 Degrees Burgers, Wine & Liquor Bar. A feast for the eyes and the appetite, our super-duper fancy...
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) participates in Thailand's RHVAC 2017 exhibition from 7-10 September 2017 at BITEC in Bangkok with the theme of "Improve People's Lives", showcasing its integrated air conditioning and cold chain solutions to provide indoor comfort...
Newly opened Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre announces appointment of Mr. Khampan Pukdangpan as Executive Chef. The Thai native brings to the position 25 years of food and beverage experience, which includes work at several major hotels and...
The World restaurant is marking this year's Vegetarian Festival in Thailand with a special 9-day Vegetarian Feast – with special menu items being served in our 24th-floor venue of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld. Our...
Following more than a year of preparation, the opening ceremony of the 2nd Zhuhai International Mozart Competition for Young Musicians was held in the Zhuhai Huafa & CPAA Grand Theatre in Zhuhai, China on the evening of September 12. Guests...