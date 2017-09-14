M-150 congratulates Srisaket Sor Rungvisai on retaining his WBC super flyweight world title in the United States

Bangkok--14 Sep--ABM

M-150, an official sponsor for Nakhonluang Promotions, welcomed "Laem" Srisaket Sor Rungvisai at Suvarnabhumi Airport on his return following his historic achievement of becoming Thailand's first professional boxer to retain his World Boxing Council (WBC) super flyweight world title in the United States. M-150 presented the WBC super-flyweight champion with a check for one million baht in recognition of his recent victory and for bringing happiness and pride to Thai people. M-150 is also set to launch a new TVC featuring Srisaket's story.

On September 10, 2017, boxer Srisaket Sor Rungvisai achieved a historic, awe-inspiring triumph for Thailand after a sensational fourth-round stoppage of Roman Gonzalez, a former champion from Nicaragua who lost his unbeaten record to Srisaket earlier in March, and who was eventually handed his second loss by the Thai champion. Srisaket's two victories made him the first Thai professional boxer to win his championship at Madison Square Garden in New York and then retain his championship at the StubHub Center in Carson, California.

Mr. Petch Osathanugrah, Chairman of the Executive Committee and CEO of Osotspa Company Limited, said that Osotspa, led by M-150 as an official sponsor for Nakhonluang Promotions, and an official sponsor of the fight, congratulates Srisaket and takes pride in his inspiring triumph that is making Thai people very happy. M-150 will hold a celebratory event to welcome Srisaket on his return to Thailand. A new TV commercial will soon be released that tells Srisaket's story as a Brand Ambassador and a role model who never gives up, has overcome enormous obstacles, and reinvented himself to fulfill his ultimate dream. He will continue to inspire Thais across the country to never give up on their dreams and to work hard to succeed, in line with the concept of "M-150 Power for Thai People."

"Osotspa Company Limited, led by M-150, is proud to take part in supporting Srisaket, a determined and inspiring boxer who never gives up against physical or mental challenges. He's highly motivated and keeps on reinventing himself to improve his skills to achieve victory. M-150, as an official sponsor for this fight, would like to congratulate Srisaket by presenting him with a check for one million baht in recognition of his victory by knock-out against Roman Gonzalez, which thrilled Thai people and made them proud. We want to recognize Srisaket's intense dedication and building on his successes, which should also inspire Thais to never give up and to follow their dreams," said Mr. Petch.

"Chao Laem" Srisaket said that he's happy that his fight with Roman Gonzalez was a resounding victory as he "trained really hard for four months ahead of this fight and it paid off." He also admitted that he's overjoyed to retain his championship belt saying, "I fought for Thailand and the pride of my country, and I dedicate this win to my homeland." He went on to thank Thai people for their continued support and for cheering for him. Srisaket promised that he would practice to maintain his physical strength and remain champion as long as he can.

"M-150 for the Fighting Spirit of All Thais"