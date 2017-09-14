Stay With Thai Cooking Class Package at Siri Sathorn Hotel

กรุงเทพฯ--14 ก.ย.--Siri Sathorn Hotel

Make the most of your experience stay with our complimentary Thai cooking class at Siri Sathorn Hotel. Amaze the unique cooking styles and age-old methods of preserving foods, as well as the use of exotic herbs and spices to enrich the flavors' and offer nutrition.

A complimentary Thai cooking class entitles for all of room category booking via our website (www.sirisathorn.com) during your stay from 15 September – 16 October 2017 for 3-night minimum stay.

Thai cooking class is available on weekday at 13:00 – 14:30 hrs. Monday & Thursday: spicy green papaya salad (Somtam) | Tuesday & Friday: Thai noodle with shrimp (Pad Thai Goong) | Wednesday: Thai massaman chicken curry and cooking class's reservation required for 3 days in advance.

Stay in the heart of the world's most enigmatic capital city with the blending of traditional and contemporary design to explore Thai culture by cooking. Terms and conditions apply. For more information, please contact +66(0) 2662345, or email: sales@sirisathorn.com