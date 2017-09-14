Stay With Thai Cooking Class Package at Siri Sathorn Hotel

Stay With Thai Cooking Class Package at Siri Sathorn HotelGeneral Press Releases Thursday September 14, 2017 11:19
Make the most of your experience stay with our complimentary Thai cooking class at Siri Sathorn Hotel. Amaze the unique cooking styles and age-old methods of preserving foods, as well as the use of exotic herbs and spices to enrich the flavors' and offer nutrition.
Thai cooking class is available on weekday at 13:00 – 14:30 hrs. Monday & Thursday: spicy green papaya salad (Somtam) | Tuesday & Friday: Thai noodle with shrimp (Pad Thai Goong) | Wednesday: Thai massaman chicken curry and cooking class's reservation required for 3 days in advance.
Stay in the heart of the world's most enigmatic capital city with the blending of traditional and contemporary design to explore Thai culture by cooking. Terms and conditions apply. For more information, please contact +66(0) 2662345, or email: sales@sirisathorn.com
Latest Press Release
HE. Ms Helen Zille (center), Premier of the Western Cape Legislature of the Republic of South Africa visit South Africa Pavilion at Food & Hotel Thailand 2017. Wesgro, the official Tourism Trade and Investment Promotion agency for Cape Town and the...
M-150, an official sponsor for Nakhonluang Promotions, welcomed "Laem" Srisaket Sor Rungvisai at Suvarnabhumi Airport on his return following his historic achievement of becoming Thailand's first professional boxer to retain his World Boxing Council...
A new impact study released today by the International Trademark Association (INTA) reports that industries which intensively use trademarks contribute significantly to five major economies in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region....
Make the most of your experience stay with our complimentary Thai cooking class at Siri Sathorn Hotel. Amaze the unique cooking styles and age-old methods of preserving foods, as well as the use of exotic herbs and spices to enrich the flavors' and offer...
Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. by Mr. Vichai Saksuriya, Operations Vice President, together with Delta Electronics Foundation (Taiwan) have been awarding scholarships and bursaries to students in Northern Thailand. Such assistance helps students from...