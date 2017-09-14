Emerson showcases innovative solutions improving peoples lives at RHVAC 2017

Bangkok--14 Sep--Penner-Madison

Launching latest solutions to provide strong support to take on your market challenges

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) participates in Thailand's RHVAC 2017 exhibition from 7-10 September 2017 at BITEC in Bangkok with the theme of "Improve People's Lives", showcasing its integrated air conditioning and cold chain solutions to provide indoor comfort and ensure food quality and safety.

Emerson brings its new brand image since Emerson's global business transformation. Emerson continuous as one of the world's leading provider of heating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) solutions for residential, industrial and commercial applications also professional tools and food disposal solutions for residential and commercial segments to improve people's lives in daily living.

Mr. Hakan Erdamar, president of Asia, Middle East & Africa of Emerson's Commercial and Residential Solutions platform said: "As an industry leader, Emerson seeks long-term development by exploring the new growth opportunities in the market and taking on the world new trends, critical needs. Through the global business transformation, we are able to concentrate our resources on businesses with significant long-term growth potentials. We are now dedicated to offer integrated solutions of human comfort and health, food quality and safety and energy efficiency."

Next Generation 20-25HP compressors to match large commercial air conditioning needs

Next Generation 20-25HP compressors mark a proactive response of Emerson to the requirements of energy requirement, the call for environment protection, as well as the customers' needs for improved energy efficiency and lowered operating cost, and brings an industry-leading innovative solution with superior performance, enhanced reliability and wide operating envelope.

This series features the optimized design for environment-friendly R410A refrigerant and the integrated CoreSense™ technology that delivers enhanced reliability. Moreover, the optional enhanced vapor injection (EVI) technology greatly widens the compressor operating envelope and ensures better heating performance at the low ambient conditions.

"Next Generation 20-25 HP compressors are specially created to support commercial air-conditioning needs. Incorporating the most advanced scroll technology available, the solution offers reliable performance, superior efficiency and diagnostic capability. We never compromise on high quality. We offer the very best solutions to our customers. On top of that, we have worked hard to reduce the environmental impacts of our products as the trend of 'going green' in the world of business is very strong at the moment." Mr. Erdamar said.

Innovative Farm to Fork refrigeration solutions

The next generation of ZX scroll condensing units shows our commitment to develop the advanced refrigeration system which applies energy saving technologies of vapor injection, digital and variable speed modulation. It's fully integrated to provide intelligent diagnostics to protect uptime and food safety. The communication capability allows store wide intelligent architecture and enables enterprise connectivity. In addition they are capable to operate with low global warming impact refrigerants.

"Emerson focuses on world's critical issues of food safety and best utilization of resources. 60% of retail store energy is consumed by HVACR, Thailand and Asia is largest producer of food, 30% of food is lost before it reaches consumers, 28M truck load of refrigerated food is moved globally which Thailand shares a large percentage. We solve the customer needs by partnering in designing an optimum solution with efficient condensing units and racks, store level optimization through intelligent electronics and giving enterprise solutions through software and hardware integration of air conditioning, lighting, refrigeration, hot and other food service equipment's. These solutions are displayed in our booth. In addition we have full line up of food pallet tracking from farm to fork, in road and ocean shipments through our newly launched cargo solutions business in Asia," Mr. Erdamar said.

Emerson has a strong foothold in the Asia markets and has been committed to business growth in the region. The company has also a production plant in Thailand's Rayong province, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. Covering an area of 60-rai, the plant produces high-quality scroll compressors for the HVACR industries to serve markets across the globe including Asia, Europe, South America, Middle East, African, Australia and New Zealand.

Currently, Emerson has operated 10 manufacturing locations, as well as established 30 sales and service locations in Asia, including Thailand. The company has reached over $1 billion sales and employs more than 9,000 employees across the region.