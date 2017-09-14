The Worlds mouthwatering vegetarian dishes you should try, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Thursday September 14, 2017
Bangkok--14 Sep--Centara Grand at CentralWorld

The World restaurant is marking this year's Vegetarian Festival in Thailand with a special 9-day Vegetarian Feast – with special menu items being served in our 24th-floor venue of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld.

Our unique range of veggie-only dishes will be available from 20th – 28th October 2017, with prices starting from just THB 180++ per dish, (plus government tax and service charges).

Some of our chef's tailor-made dishes to savor include meat-free green curry in coconut milk, spicy & sour mixed mushroom soup, tofu with seaweed soup, stir-fried vegetarian-style 'pork' with hot basil, stir-fried mixed vegetables, and different styles of tofu.

More about the Vegetarian Festival in Thailand

Although widely enjoyed by both locals and international visitors, Thailand's annual Vegetarian Festival has Chinese origins, which means most of the festivities in the city are found near Bangkok's historic Chinatown area.

However, The World restaurant at Centara Grand at CentralWorld is a fantastic alternative place to get into the spirit of things this year, with its welcoming ambiance and stunning views across the city.
For more information or to make reservations, please call 02-100-6255 or email: diningcgcw@chr.co.th

