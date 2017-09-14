The Worlds mouthwatering vegetarian dishes you should try, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

The Worlds mouthwatering vegetarian dishes you should try, Centara Grand at CentralWorldGeneral Press Releases Thursday September 14, 2017 09:33
The World restaurant is marking this year's Vegetarian Festival in Thailand with a special 9-day Vegetarian Feast – with special menu items being served in our 24th-floor venue of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld.
Some of our chef's tailor-made dishes to savor include meat-free green curry in coconut milk, spicy & sour mixed mushroom soup, tofu with seaweed soup, stir-fried vegetarian-style 'pork' with hot basil, stir-fried mixed vegetables, and different styles of tofu.
Although widely enjoyed by both locals and international visitors, Thailand's annual Vegetarian Festival has Chinese origins, which means most of the festivities in the city are found near Bangkok's historic Chinatown area.
Latest Press Release
From 1st September – 31st October, burger lovers can now ride the tide with Surf n' Turf Burger, the perfect combination of seafood and meat at 25 Degrees Burgers, Wine & Liquor Bar. A feast for the eyes and the appetite, our super-duper fancy...
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) participates in Thailand's RHVAC 2017 exhibition from 7-10 September 2017 at BITEC in Bangkok with the theme of "Improve People's Lives", showcasing its integrated air conditioning and cold chain solutions to provide indoor comfort...
Newly opened Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre announces appointment of Mr. Khampan Pukdangpan as Executive Chef. The Thai native brings to the position 25 years of food and beverage experience, which includes work at several major hotels and...
The World restaurant is marking this year's Vegetarian Festival in Thailand with a special 9-day Vegetarian Feast – with special menu items being served in our 24th-floor venue of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld. Our...
Following more than a year of preparation, the opening ceremony of the 2nd Zhuhai International Mozart Competition for Young Musicians was held in the Zhuhai Huafa & CPAA Grand Theatre in Zhuhai, China on the evening of September 12. Guests...