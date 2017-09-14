Photo Release: Visiting the trade Food Hotel Thailand 2017

Bangkok--14 Sep--The Red Communication HE. Ms Helen Zille (center), Premier of the Western Cape Legislature of the Republic of South Africa visit South Africa Pavilion at Food & Hotel Thailand 2017. Wesgro, the official Tourism Trade and Investment Promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape, lead a delegation of 10 South African companies in exhibiting under the South African Pavilion showcase their products and services ranging from food, beverages, hotel and catering equipment. at the Food & Hotel Thailand (FHT) 2017 from 6 from 6 to 9 September 2017 at BITEC, Bangkok

Latest Press Release

