honestbee flies high with new logistics services honestbee GOODSHIP

honestbee, Asia's leading and trusted online concierge and delivery service has today officially announced the launch of honestbee GOODSHIP, their logistics service in Thailand.

Honestbee GOODSHIP has been operating parcel deliveries in Bangkok for a couple of months before this official announcement, catering to B2B and B2C deliveries. The focus is on last-mile same-day or next-day e-commerce delivery with a move towards on-demand delivery for end-consumers within an hour to follow soon.

Country Head of honestbee GOODSHIP, Theresa Mathawaphan has a background in retail, technology management and business start-up and was part of the international team who developed the country's first tech start-up incubator at the Thailand Science Park. She is confident that honestbee GOODSHIP will be a good partner for many businesses in the city.

"Logistics can let companies down and therefore being able to call on the reliable services of a third-party, and one that understands the need for a fast, trustworthy delivery is crucial, particularly in a city where, whether online or offline, goods need to move quickly. Customer tracking and a real-time fleet tracking system are essential elements of this service too."

Thailand's Electronic Transactions Development Agency has forecasted that the total e-commerce market in Thailand this year will be worth Bt2.52 trillion (USD74 billion).

With daily deliveries of honestbee GOODSHIP now surpassing the grocery and restaurant deliveries combined, the target is to deliver in excess of 50,000 orders per day over the next 12 months.

As well as Thailand, honestbee GOODSHIP has a successful presence in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Japan. More countries are to be rolled out to provide the excellent services to its partners and non-partners.

Currently, honestbee runs two B2C delivery services in Bangkok; groceries handpicked by shoppers and delivered fresh to customers' doors in one hour as well as restaurant food deliveries with customers ordering online and on-demand delivery in less than 60 minutes.

Bounthay Khammanyvong, honestbee Country General Manager, Thailand has experience in building up successful companies to create billion-dollar businesses and working with cutting edge e-commerce. He believes that honestbee GOODSHIP is a natural progression for honestbee and will really take flight in Thailand.

"E-commerce in Thailand is going through an incredible boom period, and at the heart of that success is logistics, both for businesses which need products delivered to certain branches or retail outlets and for consumers who order online. With its own boutique-style e-commerce platform, honestbee has relevant experience of business and consumer delivery demands in order to create the right quality of customizable services and branding customers can trust."

The Thai e-commerce market is not only growing but consumer experience online is growing as is the digital ecosystem, Internet penetration and social commerce channels which contributes to the majority of all deliveries.

Currently honestbee GOODSHIP's fleet consists of 80% delivery motorbikes or 'Rider-Bees' and 20% delivery trucks. There are also services rolling out soon that would help marry the online and offline world.

Some of the current honestbee GOODSHIP clients include Nu Skin, SE-ED Books, aCommerce, Aramex, Siam Outlet, City-Link and OfficeMate.