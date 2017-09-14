Bangkok Life Assurance Annual Outing Returns to Royal Cliff for 20th consecutive time

Bangkok--14 Sep--Royal Cliff Hotels Group

Over 1,200 delegates gathered at the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Pattaya Exhibition And Convention Hall (PEACH) for Bangkok Life Assurance PCL's Annual Sales Seminar 2017. The exciting 2-day event consisted of a series of key plenary sessions, workshops and insightful talks from motivational speakers in Thailand's most flexible and versatile convention venue. This is the 20th year that Bangkok Life Assurance still chooses Royal Cliff and PEACH to hold their event. The company has visited Royal Cliff even before Pattaya Exhibition and Convention Hall (PEACH) was born.

"We are delighted to welcome Bangkok Life Assurance PCL back to the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and PEACH for their annual sales seminar." Mr. Vitanart Vathanakul, Executive Director of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group said. "It is always our top priority to provide our clients with an exceptional venue and excellent service to ensure a successful and remarkable event experience. We are pleased to have another opportunity to showcase our world-class facilities to Thailand's leading life insurance company."

Reaffirming the property's commitment to environmental conservation excellence, Mr. Michael Goh, the Resident Manager of PEACH and the Director of Events of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group presented a "Tree Planting Certificate" to Mr. Ruangsak Panyabodegun, the Senior Executive Vice President of Bangkok Life Assurance. The certificate is awarded to organizations who help safeguard the environment by opting to have their event at the Royal Cliff Hotels Group or PEACH and is part of its exciting tree planting program where flames trees would be planted in various vital locations on behalf of these companies.

The Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Pattaya Exhibition And Convention Hall (PEACH), make up an award-winning resort-convention model making it a premier meetings and events destination in Southeast Asia. Operating 4 luxury hotels providing tourists from home and abroad with the ultimate experience, it is an ideal luxury destination for leisure and business travelers. Want to hold your next event at the Royal Cliff and PEACH? Want to know why our existing clients keep returning to us? Request for a proposal by contacting our Sales Managers at (+66) 38 250 421 Ext: 2845 or emailing: mice@royalcliff.com. Let us make your event a success!

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and PEACH, please visit www.royalcliff.com and www.peachthailand.com