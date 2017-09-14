Surf n Turf Burger at 25 Degrees Burgers, Wine Liquor Bar

Surf n Turf Burger at 25 Degrees Burgers, Wine Liquor BarGeneral Press Releases Thursday September 14, 2017 10:15
A feast for the eyes and the appetite, our super-duper fancy "Surf n' Turf Burger" includes a fresh crabmeat salad with wasabi mayonnaise, deep-fried shrimps with sweet chilli sauce and a succulent ground beef sirloin patty. Served in a soft garlic and tarragon brioche bun with avocado and arugula, it's a gourmet burger at its very best! Perfectly match with a choice of salads and sides from our enticing menu, or one of our many imported craft beers.
25 Degrees Burger, Wine & Liquor Bar at the chic lifestyle hotel, Pullman Bangkok Hotel G, is the new sister venue of the legendary burger and wine bar in Los Angeles. Named after the precise temperature difference between a raw and well-done hamburger, 25 Degrees introduces a sophisticated new twist on the traditional American burger bar concept, complete with funky music and a cool decor. Open 24 hours a day, diners can enjoy an enticing menu of succulent burgers, salads and sides, pancakes and desserts, and an excellent selection of beers, wines and cocktails.
