Surf n Turf Burger at 25 Degrees Burgers, Wine Liquor Bar

Bangkok--14 Sep--PULLMAN BANGKOK HOTEL G
From 1st September – 31st October, burger lovers can now ride the tide with Surf n' Turf Burger, the perfect combination of seafood and meat at 25 Degrees Burgers, Wine & Liquor Bar.

A feast for the eyes and the appetite, our super-duper fancy "Surf n' Turf Burger" includes a fresh crabmeat salad with wasabi mayonnaise, deep-fried shrimps with sweet chilli sauce and a succulent ground beef sirloin patty. Served in a soft garlic and tarragon brioche bun with avocado and arugula, it's a gourmet burger at its very best! Perfectly match with a choice of salads and sides from our enticing menu, or one of our many imported craft beers.

Sink your teeth into a Surf n' Turf Burger at 25 Degrees for just THB 380++ per set throughout September and October!

25 Degrees Burger, Wine & Liquor Bar at the chic lifestyle hotel, Pullman Bangkok Hotel G, is the new sister venue of the legendary burger and wine bar in Los Angeles. Named after the precise temperature difference between a raw and well-done hamburger, 25 Degrees introduces a sophisticated new twist on the traditional American burger bar concept, complete with funky music and a cool decor. Open 24 hours a day, diners can enjoy an enticing menu of succulent burgers, salads and sides, pancakes and desserts, and an excellent selection of beers, wines and cocktails.

25 Degrees is open 24 hours / 7 days a week. For more information and reservations, please call 02 352 4192, email H3616@accor.com or visitwww.facebook.com/25DegreesBangkok.

