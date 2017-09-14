CHI, THE SPA, AT SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOK OFFERS EXFOLIATION PARTY BODY SCRUB

Bangkok--14 Sep--Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok

CHI, The Spa at Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok celebrates its "Best Top 100 Spa" award by inviting guests to enjoy the Exfoliation Party, a 60-minute refreshing treatment, available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until 31 October 2017.

This 60-minute body scrub makes the skin smooth and glow by removing dead skin cells and impurities through a range of body exfoliation ingredients that includes chocolate, jasmine, black rice berry, pink salt and coconut sugar. The treatment is priced at Bt1,200 net per person.

The Exfoliation Party comes with a special 20 per cent discount on any continuing massage starting from 60 minutes on the spa menu.

For more information or for treatment appointments, guests may call CHI on (66 2) 236 7777 extension 6071-2 or send an email to chi.bangkok@shangri-la.com. They may also book directly via the hotel's website at http://www.shangri-la.com/bangkok/shangrila/health-leisure/chi-the-spa/.