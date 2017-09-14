Photo Release: DELTA AWARDED SCHOLARSHIPS AND BURSARIES FOR STUDENTS IN NORTHERN THAILAND

Bangkok--14 Sep--BRAINASIA COMMUNICATION Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. by Mr. Vichai Saksuriya, Operations Vice President, together with Delta Electronics Foundation (Taiwan) have been awarding scholarships and bursaries to students in Northern Thailand. Such assistance helps students from needy families who have done well academically to defray their cost of education. The recent award ceremonies were held at the Chiangmai Yunnan Association and The Yunnan Association of Thailand in Chiang Rai, 270primary school students and 171 high school students were awarded the bursaries. Six high school students with outstanding academic results were awarded scholarships with a total amount of 181,420 baht that included allowance and tuition fees. The 441 bursary and scholarship recipients came from 15 schools in Chiang Mai and 34 schools in Chiang Rai.

