CHANINTR Premiers New Identity with Living Well Concept Unveils Celebrities Personal Homes on Film

Bangkok--14 Sep--branded the agency

Chanintr Living, Thailand's leading retailer of luxury home furnishings has recently held a "Living Well" event to launch a new chapter in its history, introducing a completely new brand identity as well as adding more products and services. Chanintr Living will now be known simply as "CHANINTR". The event was the premiere of CHANINTR's 4 films of 4 never-before-seen homes of celebrities – Supornthip Choungrangsee, Sorapoj Techakraisri, Pranapda Phornprapa, and Pranithan Phornprapa. "Living Well" event was well-received by guests of honor include Chulita Areepipatkul, Naphalai Areesorn, Viwat Wongphattarathiti, Natha Mahantapol, Ploy Chariyaves and master of ceremony, Varavut Laohapongchana at Barbara Barry Showroom, Siam Paragon.

Chanintr Sirisant, CEO of CHANINTR said, "Chanintr Living was founded in 1994, since when we have become known as the pre-eminent source for the best imported high-end brands for furniture and home furnishings in Thailand. For over the last 23 years, we have gained our customers' trust and confidence in our well-selected 'Taste' for design and quality, for our excellent service 'Experience', and for our 'Expertise' as a connoisseur that helps clients live life at its best."

The company has commissioned Winkreative, a London-based creative agency founded by Tyler Brûle, the Editor-in-Chief of Monocle, to redesign its entire corporate identity and website. Furthermore, to formally launch the company's new chapter, CHANINTR has created 4 films of 4 unique individuals and their experience with the company under the concept of "Living Well", which is also a new tagline for CHANINTR. The 4 honorary customers spotlighted are Supornthip Choungrangsee, Pranapda Phornprapa, Pranithan Phornprapa, and Sorapoj Techakraisri.

"We have recently entered new segments including the F&B segment through the introduction of Clinton St. Baking Co. from New York City in Bangkok and Singapore, with plans to expand further in Thailand and Southeast Asia. We also pride ourselves on our personalized and caring service and have added new full design and turnkey services for our clients on leading property projects. Moreover, we have divided our business groups to perfectly match the various categories of our clients. These are the reasons we want to re-introduce our brand, emphasizing our strengths and those services that differentiate us from others," said Chanintr Sirisant.

The event was honored by 2 celebrities, sharing their experience and impression towards CHANINTR, including behind-the-scene moment for the films.

Supornthip Choungrangsee, one of the honorary customers featured on the film said, "I have been CHANINTR's client since day one, almost 23 years already. They have such a great quality team, they are like my companion and partner that I trust to help me design and decorate my home. Personally, I love to mix and match in everything. And that is my style. Every piece of the furniture has its story behind,

and I know that I can blend all European, Asian, and American pieces - altogether here."

"CHANINTR and Winkreative teams, they are very neat and detailed. For the film, they have done their research before coming to survey the location and gather every piece of detail – even the light of sun rise or sun set. It only took them for 4 days to set up and shoot. They are very professional." said Supornthip.

Pranithan Phornprapa, another spotlighted customer, shared his decision on unveiling his private home for the first time, "When Khun Chanintr asked me to feature in the film, I felt such an honor. Normally, I am not open up much of my private life, but this house is made mostly by CHANINTR. They did the interior designs and decorations as well. I am delighted to be a part of the film."

The 4 special films can be viewed at chanintr.com/livingwell