Photo Release: Centara Grand Hua Hin received Customer Review Awards 2016 from Agoda.com

Bangkok--15 Sep--Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin Centara Grand Hua Hin recently received the "Customer Review Awards 2016" from Agoda.com, Asia's leading booking site. Our guests rated 8.9 out of 10 score over the services of hotel during their stay. "This award acknowledges the efforts of our dedicated team who value guest feedback as ways to improve and enhance our service so that we may meet and exceed all our guests expectations." said Mr. David Martens (6th from the left), Hotel General Manager.

Latest Press Release

Leading Entrepreneurs in Thai Plastic Industry will join A-PLAS 2018, ASEAN Community Plastic Exhibition Mr. Suchart Suesajjakul, Chairman of A-PLAS 2018, revealed that A-PLAS 2018, ASEAN Community Plastic Exhibition's aim is to drive Thailand into the hub of ASEAN plastic industry and to be business platform of this region. Also, A-PLAS2018 will provide...

Photo Release: Centara Grand Hua Hin received Customer Review Awards 2016 from Agoda.com Centara Grand Hua Hin recently received the "Customer Review Awards 2016" from Agoda.com, Asia's leading booking site. Our guests rated 8.9 out of 10 score over the services of hotel during their stay. "This award acknowledges the efforts of our...

A new scale for Pet Fair Asia The 20th Pet Fair Asia took place at Shanghai New International Expo Center on 24-27 August 2017. With 8 halls (100,000sqm) and 950 exhibitors, the exhibition reached a new threshold of exposure in the fast growing market, allowing professionals access...

Diageo#s Cristina Diezhandino Named as Luxury Woman to Watch in 2018 Diageo's Cristina Diezhandino, named one of Luxury Daily's Luxury Women to Watch 2018, predicts the future of luxury and what it means for Diageo's luxury portfolio Diageo's Cristina Diezhandino, joins the ranks of top executives from Bentley Motors,...

CHANINTR Premiers New Identity with Living Well Concept Unveils Celebrities Personal Homes on Film Chanintr Living, Thailand's leading retailer of luxury home furnishings has recently held a "Living Well" event to launch a new chapter in its history, introducing a completely new brand identity as well as adding more products and services. Chanintr...

Related Topics