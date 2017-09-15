Photo Release: Centara Grand Hua Hin received Customer Review Awards 2016 from Agoda.com

Photo Release: Centara Grand Hua Hin received Customer Review Awards 2016 from Agoda.comGeneral Press Releases Friday September 15, 2017 08:51
Centara Grand Hua Hin recently received the "Customer Review Awards 2016" from Agoda.com, Asia's leading booking site. Our guests rated 8.9 out of 10 score over the services of hotel during their stay. "This award acknowledges the efforts of our dedicated team who value guest feedback as ways to improve and enhance our service so that we may meet and exceed all our guests expectations." said Mr. David Martens (6th from the left), Hotel General Manager.
Latest Press Release
Mr. Suchart Suesajjakul, Chairman of A-PLAS 2018, revealed that A-PLAS 2018, ASEAN Community Plastic Exhibition's aim is to drive Thailand into the hub of ASEAN plastic industry and to be business platform of this region. Also, A-PLAS2018 will provide...
Centara Grand Hua Hin recently received the "Customer Review Awards 2016" from Agoda.com, Asia's leading booking site. Our guests rated 8.9 out of 10 score over the services of hotel during their stay. "This award acknowledges the efforts of our...
The 20th Pet Fair Asia took place at Shanghai New International Expo Center on 24-27 August 2017. With 8 halls (100,000sqm) and 950 exhibitors, the exhibition reached a new threshold of exposure in the fast growing market, allowing professionals access...
Diageo's Cristina Diezhandino, named one of Luxury Daily's Luxury Women to Watch 2018, predicts the future of luxury and what it means for Diageo's luxury portfolio Diageo's Cristina Diezhandino, joins the ranks of top executives from Bentley Motors,...
Chanintr Living, Thailand's leading retailer of luxury home furnishings has recently held a "Living Well" event to launch a new chapter in its history, introducing a completely new brand identity as well as adding more products and services. Chanintr...