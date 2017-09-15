Photo Release: Presentation like Steve Jobs

Photo Release: Presentation like Steve JobsGeneral Press Releases Friday September 15, 2017 09:30
The Hotel Public Relations Association (Thailand), led by its president, Earth Saiswang (sixth from left), recently organised a workshop, Presentation like Steve Jobs, at Watergate Ballroom, Amari Watergate Bangkok. Facilitated by Ronnakrit Sittphrom (fourth from left), Kim, The Power Booster Man, more than 70 members of the Association attended.
