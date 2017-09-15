Photo Release: Presentation like Steve Jobs

Bangkok--15 Sep--Amari Watergate Bangkok The Hotel Public Relations Association (Thailand), led by its president, Earth Saiswang (sixth from left), recently organised a workshop, Presentation like Steve Jobs, at Watergate Ballroom, Amari Watergate Bangkok. Facilitated by Ronnakrit Sittphrom (fourth from left), Kim, The Power Booster Man, more than 70 members of the Association attended. Pictured from left: 1. M.L. Chantanipa Kasemsri 2. Tippawan Charoenwong 3. Waraporn Srisajjakul 4. Ronnakrit Sittphrom 5. Anna Rohm 6. Earth Saiswang 7. Nisara Khamphong 8. Rapheephan Thanduan 9. Sureerat Sudpairak

