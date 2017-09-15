Leading Entrepreneurs in Thai Plastic Industry will join A-PLAS 2018, ASEAN Community Plastic Exhibition

Bangkok--15 Sep--Thai Plastic Industries Association

Mr. Suchart Suesajjakul, Chairman of A-PLAS 2018, revealed that A-PLAS 2018, ASEAN Community Plastic Exhibition's aim is to drive Thailand into the hub of ASEAN plastic industry and to be business platform of this region. Also, A-PLAS2018 will provide opportunities for both domestic and international plastic entrepreneurs and related industry players to debut their latest innovations and technologies, including business networking building between domestic and foreign visitors.

The events in the past were unique in terms of technology and variety of innovation. This year, plastic industry operators from several leading companies, such as PTT Global Chemical Co., Ltd., SCG Plastics Co., Ltd., IRPC Public Company Limited, and Toshiba Machine Thailand Co., Ltd. are ready to bring the technology and innovation of machinery and related materials to display fully in order to provide commercial opportunities to manufacturers and suppliers. Moreover, A-PLAS 2018 will offer options to various operators in ASEAN plastics industry, especially small and medium sized businesses or SMEs in Thailand will have opportunities to establish business cooperation with international operators to strengthen Thai entrepreneurs to be internationally recognized. These will be an important mechanism for Thailand to become a regional center for plastic trade in ASEAN eventually.

It is well known that the plastics industry is one of the upstream industries contributing to supporting many industries, such as food industry, automotive industry, medical industry, and home appliances industry. With the expansion of these key industries, the overview of the plastic industry in Thailand is likely to improve and will continue to expand. The sustainable development of the plastic industry requires cooperation from both the public and private sectors involved to helpdrive Thai entrepreneurs into international market and to strengthen Thai entrepreneurs' capability to compete continually.

Thai Plastic Industries Association and FTI expect that A-PLAS 2018, ASEAN Community Plastic Exhibition is another important platform to help boost Thai plastic industry and drive Thai entrepreneurs to be stronger. It is found that Thai plastic industry can create value for other key industries of the country more than 646,320 million baht, which 80% of these are small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

"We have prepared more than 4,000 square meters for A-PLAS 2018, ASEAN Community Plastic Exhibition, to fully show latest technology & innovation. We expect that more than 200 exhibitors from ASEAN countries will attend. The exhibition will be divided into Product Pavilions zone and International Pavilions zone from China and Taiwan. In addition, Thai Plastic Industries Association plans to travel to neighboring countries in ASEAN and Asia to promote the exhibition and to build awareness of the strength of Thai plastic industry entrepreneurs." said Mr. Suchat.