The third edition of RetailEX ASEAN opens

Bangkok--15 Sep--IMPACT Exhibition Organizer

RetailEX ASEAN 2017, co-located with Internet Retailing Expo ASEAN, opens today till 16 September at Hall 4, IMPACT Exhibition & Convention Center, Bangkok, Thailand. The annual international trade exhibition and conference showcases the largest retail in-store equipment and solutions in Southeast Asia, presenting a one-stop solution for retail shop fitting, retail technology, and internet retailing.

"We are proud that RetailEX ASEAN is growing with each edition. This year, much effort has been put into the exhibition, bringing together more than 300 companies and brands to meet 5,000 targeted visitors. In addition, our Business Matching Program has secured more than 100 top local and regional buyers to meet our exhibitors in one-to-one, pre-scheduled meetings," said Mr. Loy Joon How, General Manager, IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd.

Strong Industry Support

"TCEB is honored to be a part of RetailEX ASEAN 2017 and the co-located Internet Retailing Expo (IRX) conference as we believe that this event is vital for the growth and development of the retail industry, in reinforcing Thailand's position in the ASEAN region and the international market," said Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization).

RetailEX ASEAN is co-organized by the Thai Retailers Association (TRA), providing up-to-date market information and trends to increase relevance of the show.

"As part of the organizing committee, Thai Retailers Association (TRA) has been actively encouraging all retailers and other industry players to participate and support RetailEX ASEAN. Following the success we had last year, we are proud to present the Retail Training Program, to equip companies with the right skills for the industry," stated Ms. Jariya Chirathivat, President, Thai Retailers Association (TRA).

RetailEX ASEAN 2017 also features exhibition showcases by government departments and industry associations amounting to more than 120 sqm. These include Digital Economy Promotion Agency, Electronic Transactions Development Agency, GSI, The Association of Thai Software Industry and Thai Shopping Centre Association.