Iconic Swiss dishes get a revamp as Movenpick Hotels Resorts works its culinary magic

Bangkok--15 Sep--Delivering Asia Communications

New Signature Dishes introduce local cuisine with global appeal to restaurant and in-room dining menus around the world

The creative juices have been flowing in the kitchens at Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts where the hospitality firm's director of Food & Beverage Europe has achieved a gastronomic feat – the reinvention of traditional Swiss dishes.

Thomas Hollenstein has married tradition with the culinary innovation for which Mövenpick is famous, taking Swiss recipes that reflect the brand's rich heritage and reimagining them to appeal to the modern palates of guests and diners around the world - local cuisine with global appeal.

The result is a spectacular new array of 'Signature Dishes' that will become a permanent fixture on restaurant and in-room dining menus at every Mövenpick hotel and resort globally from 1 September.

Bringing local Swiss flavours with a unique twist to its discerning guests, the new dishes range from beef tartare with toasted brioche to a light but flavoursome carrot cake that is ingeniously gluten free. These dishes are quintessentially Swiss, but have been updated to reflect contemporary tastes and trends, explained Hollenstein.

"We made the recipes for these dishes lighter and fresher, but at the same time, retained the ingredients and flavours that have made them so popular for decades," he said. "The result is a menu of new contemporary classics that appeal to the palate of modern diners. These dishes give a nod to Mövenpick's Swiss roots, reflect the brand's 70 years of world-renowned gastronomic experience and showcase once more its culinary inventiveness."

The four signature dishes are:

Beef tartare: One of Mövenpick's greatest culinary successes, steak tartare is a true classic, not only in Switzerland, but around the world. The 2017 take on this dish offers mild, medium or 'fiery' options and introduces brioche toast and butter.

Riz Casimir: Curry and tropical fruit flavours suggest an exotic origin, yet Riz Casimir was first invented in the Mövenpick kitchen by the company's founder, the legendary Ueli Prager, and has been served in its restaurants since 1952. The latest version complements delicate veal slices with a mild curry sauce and fragrant Jasmine rice.

Zürich-style veal: This quintessential Swiss dish has been updated to combine succulent veal with a mouth-watering cream and mushroom sauce, served with a traditional crispy rösti.

Carrot cake: A modern take on the traditional Swiss 'Rüebeli Chueche', this contemporary gluten-free carrot cake is light to bite but big on flavour, and comes topped with a smooth and velvety cream cheese frosting.

These new core classics will be featured on restaurant and in-room dining menus at all Mövenpick properties, but each hotel and resort will also be given the option to choose from additional Signature Dishes, selecting those that best suit the tastes of their specific restaurant guests.

Mövenpick's other reinventions include Tomato Soup, Caesar Salad, Club Sandwich, Gruyère Burger, Rosti Bufala Mozzarella e Pomodoro, Wienerschnitzel, Black Angus Entrecôte Cafe de Paris and Mövenpick Birchermüseli, all prepared to perfection and beautifully presented in keeping with the brand's high-quality promise.

