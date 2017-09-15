Photo Release: HRH Princess Soamsawali Officially Opened Star Studded 18th World Gourmet Festival

Bangkok--15 Sep--Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali graciously presided over the official opening ceremony of the 18th annual World Gourmet Festival at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel on 3 September 2017. This year, eleven chefs representing eight countries will present an international culinary feast to Bangkokians.

Photo shows Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali welcomed at the event by Khunying Jada Wattanasiritham, Independent Director of Minor International Public Company Limited (2nd right); Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel General Manager, Mr. Patrick Both (2nd left); and Mr. Dillip Rajakarier, COO of Minor International and CEO of Minor Hotel Group (1st left) together with his wife, Mrs. Chrysanthy Rajakarier (1st right).