Above the Clouds Progressive Dinner Menus at Centara Grand at Central World
Friday September 15, 2017
This is why we are excited to introduce our Progressive Dinner Menu! For one set price, guests can enjoy three different courses at three spectacular rooftop locations at the top of Centara Grand at Central World.
This tailor-made Progressive Dinner kicks off at UNO MAS on the 54th floor, where five types of assorted tapas; Joselito Iberian Ham, Premium Cantabrian anchovies, Wild mushroom croquettes, Broken quail eggs aioli Hoevos Rotos, Foie gras terrine are served alongside a glass of fruity sangria to complete the Spanish vibes.
Next, it's up one floor to our world-famous Red Sky rooftop restaurant where you can choose between a Butter Roasted Whole Dover Sole or American Wagyu Short Rib. Both of these are main courses, served with sides and a glass of white wine.
