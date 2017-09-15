Above the Clouds Progressive Dinner Menus at Centara Grand at Central World

Bangkok--15 Sep--Centara Grand at Central World

Attempting to experience more than one venue during the same night requires multiple taxi rides, elevator journeys up and down, and the hassle of getting seated at a new table each time…

This is why we are excited to introduce our Progressive Dinner Menu! For one set price, guests can enjoy three different courses at three spectacular rooftop locations at the top of Centara Grand at Central World.

This tailor-made Progressive Dinner kicks off at UNO MAS on the 54th floor, where five types of assorted tapas; Joselito Iberian Ham, Premium Cantabrian anchovies, Wild mushroom croquettes, Broken quail eggs aioli Hoevos Rotos, Foie gras terrine are served alongside a glass of fruity sangria to complete the Spanish vibes.

Next, it's up one floor to our world-famous Red Sky rooftop restaurant where you can choose between a Butter Roasted Whole Dover Sole or American Wagyu Short Rib. Both of these are main courses, served with sides and a glass of white wine.

Finally, what better way to end a spectacular evening than on top of the world (or at least, on top of Bangkok) at our 59th floor CRU Champagne Bar.

Take in the panoramic city views while indulging in a slice of chocolate cheesecake and glass of our finest Mumm No.1 Pink Champagne.

This Progressive Dinner Menu is priced at THB 2,999++ per person, which includes all of the above-mentioned food, drinks and automatic table reservation at each of the three venues.

For bookings, please call 0-2100-6255 or email: diningcgcw@chr.co.th