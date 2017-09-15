Signature dish Kao Pad Rod Fai at Mercure Bangkok Makkasan

Bangkok--15 Sep--MERCURE BANGKOK MAKKASAN

Mercure Bangkok Makkasan introduces signature dish Old fashion Thai fried rice (Kao Pad Rod Fai). The original idea from old style Thai fried rice selling at train station and now it's available in the hotel which comes with 1 soft drink. The promotion is only 200 Baht from now until 31 October 2017.

The Station restaurant is inspired the signature dish from local street food. A simple Thai fried rice with drink now serves at the restaurant. Our Chef choose the quality of ingredient and cook with high heat to make the rice smell with all sauce, serves in Thai style container with soup and a choice of drink for only 200 Baht. This promotion is available now until 31 October 2017.

The Station, all day dining also has variety of food such as Thai food, French and seafood, located on 8th floor at Mercure Bangkok Makkasan, open from 6.00 am. - 10.30 pm.

For more information and reservation, please call 02 115 3333 or e-mail: h8422@accor.com

The Station Cafe has an attractive railway themed decor and is the perfect spot to relax or meet friends during a shopping or sightseeing trip in center of Bangkok.