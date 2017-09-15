Grill and Say Cheese

Grill and Say CheeseGeneral Press Releases Friday September 15, 2017 09:58
We are celebrating all the cheese lovers at The Square, Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square. Every Sunday – Thursday night, we are introducing the first buffet where you can get cheese smothered on absolutely everything. Come experience grilled river prawns, premium lamb, pork, beef and fish topped with Raclette cheese. Local favorites like grilled squid, Isaan sausage and fish balls will also take you back to those childhood days. Other special items include a fish and chips bar, signature smoked salmon, fresh sushi and sashimi. For dessert we will have an all-new triple chocolate fondue. You don't want to miss out!Priced at 1,150 baht++ per person every Sunday – Thursday from 18.00 – 22.30 hrs. Bookonlinehttp://www.novotelbkk.com/special-offers/ up to get 50% off
