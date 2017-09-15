Photo Release: UKRAINE CELEBRATES INDEPENDENCE DAY WITH A SOIREE AT DUSIT THANI PATTAYA

Bangkok--15 Sep--Dusit Thani Pattaya Hotel general manager Neoh Kean Boon (right) represents Dusit Thani Pattaya as he presents a bouquet of flowers to Ukraine Ambassador to Thailand Andrii Beshta during the celebration held recently at The Point marking the 26th anniversary of Ukraine's independence. The event gathered Ukrainian citizens residing in Bangkok, Pattaya and other places in the Kingdom and was hosted by the Embassy of Ukraine in Thailand.

