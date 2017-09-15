Come 4 pay 3!!! Japanese + Italian Buffet Lunch @g restaurant, Galleria 10 Hotel Bangkok

Bangkok--15 Sep--Galleria 10 Hotel
Galleria 10 Hotel Bangkok is excited to introduce its latest buffet promotions.
Enjoy our new Japanese + Italian buffet lunch available every Tuesday - Sunday at only Baht 399 net per person, available during lunch time from 11.30 am. – 2.30 pm. Start from now until 30 September 2017
The lunch buffet is delicious and a unique combinations of fabulous meals like Sashimi, Sushi, Yakisoba, Ramen, Salad, Cold soba noodle, Pasta, Pizza, Spaghetti, Baked vegetables with cheese and Fresh fruit.
Free flow of herbal juice and a variety of desserts is also serving along the buffet line. A la carte menu is also available.
Special promotion: Come 4 Pay 3!! (Only at 299 Baht per person) until 30 September 2017
For more details or reservations, please call @g at 02 615 0999 or emailmarcom@galleriahotelsbangkok.com

