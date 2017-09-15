Autumn Blossom Indulgence at The Grande Spa

Bangkok--15 Sep--Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

Throughout October and November, relax and rejuvenate at The Grande Spa with our special Autumn Blossom Indulgence package.

The blissful 90-minute treatment includes a 60-minute Aromatherapy Massage followed by a30-minute Mini Facial, all for just 3,500++ Baht (normal price 5,000++ Baht).

Spa lovers can also take advantage of our outstanding Off-Peak Promotion from 09:00 – 12:00hrs. and 21:00 – 23:00 hrs. and enjoy a 60-minute Aromatherapy Massage for just 3,000 Baht net.

Renowned as one of the finest day spas in Bangkok, The Grande Spa is a sanctuary where purity, stillness, and silence create a refuge for body and mind. Here, professional therapists, gracious Thai hospitality, and a calming environment ensure an unforgettable spa experience.

Make your day memorable. Enrich your life through the healing philosophy of The Grande Spa.

The Grande Spa is open daily from 09:00 – 23:00 hours, with the last treatment at 22:00 hours.

SPG members enjoy the special privilege of 20% off à la carte treatments from Monday – Fridaybetween 09:00 – 15:00 hours. Not a member? To enroll, please contact our front office team.

Terms & Conditions apply.

For further information or reservation, please call 02 6498121,

email: spa.grande@luxurycollection.com

or visit our online store:

http://www.sheratongrandesukhumvit.com/en/store/thegrandespa