Autumn Blossom Indulgence at The Grande Spa

Autumn Blossom Indulgence at The Grande SpaGeneral Press Releases Friday September 15, 2017 14:51
Renowned as one of the finest day spas in Bangkok, The Grande Spa is a sanctuary where purity, stillness, and silence create a refuge for body and mind. Here, professional therapists, gracious Thai hospitality, and a calming environment ensure an unforgettable spa experience.
Throughout October and November, relax and rejuvenate at The Grande Spa with our special Autumn Blossom Indulgence package. The blissful 90-minute treatment includes a 60-minute Aromatherapy Massage followed by a30-minute Mini Facial, all for just...
