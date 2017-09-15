HOMEMADE TAIWANESE STYLE MOONCAKES THE JUNCTION AT PULLMAN, PULLMAN BANGKOK KING POWER

HOMEMADE TAIWANESE STYLE MOONCAKES THE JUNCTION AT PULLMAN, PULLMAN BANGKOK KING POWERGeneral Press Releases Friday September 15, 2017 09:59
From now until October 2017, every day from 8.00 – 23.00 hrs. The Junction at Pullman of Pullman Bangkok King Power proudly introduce a variety scrumptious Taiwanese mooncake from classic to innovative flavours in elegant packaging for Celebrate your Mid-Autumn Festival with a perfect gifted that can give you a taste of this divine handmade. THB 550 net / box (3 pieces)
Enjoy with 6 delectable flavors of mooncake and discover 3 new flavors made from 'Riceberry' as main ingredient which is deep purple in colour, this gorgeous dark colour is typical of plants that yield high nutrition. Riceberry rice is rich in many antioxidants that help our immune system stay healthy. It contains significant levels of Beta-carotene, Vitamin E, Vitamin B1, Zinc, Omega 3 and Iron which helps to decrease cholesterol.
The Kumquat pineapple mooncake are perfectly blending fresh Kumquat with sweetness of pineapple – a delightful combination to surprise your palate. For something that taste starchy and light sweet, go for the Taro Mooncake. Rich and delicate Nougat mango and exuding from the soft mooncake skin perfectly with your favorite cup of tea.
And create your own moon cake gift to express your warm wishes to family, friends by choosing our 3 classic exquisite flavors, Kumquat pineapple, Taro, Nougat mango made with the new creation features a balanced sweetness of wholesome fruits.
