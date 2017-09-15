Photo Release: Annual Fire Drill and Fire Evacuation Practice Training 2017 at Amari Pattaya

Bangkok--15 Sep--Amari Pattaya Amari Pattaya, led by Robert Rijnders, Senior Vice President and Area General Manager for Pattaya, ONYX Hospitality Group (centre), with hotel team members, recently participated in the first "Annual Fire Drill and Fire Evacuation Practice Training 2017″ to ensure that the safety of the guests and team members are the first priority. We were trained by firefighting team from Pattaya Disaster Prevention & Mitigation Center, which gave us the chance to practice the instructions that had been imparted during the fire drill.

