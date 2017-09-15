Joint Communique Ministerial Committee Meeting 2017 International Tripartite Rubber Council

Bangkok--15 Sep--การยางแห่งประเทศไทย

The Ministers in-charge of the rubber industry from Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia attended the Ministerial Committee (MC) Meeting of the International Tripartite Rubber Council (ITRC) in Bangkok, Thailand on 15 September 2017.

The Meeting was chaired by H.E. General Chatchai Sarikulya, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives of the Kingdom of Thailand and attended by H.E. Enggartiasto Lukita, Minister of Trade of Republic of Indonesia and H.E. Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong, Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities of Malaysia. This Meeting was also attended by senior officials from Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia as well as the Board of Directors of the International Rubber Consortium Ltd. (IRCo).

The Ministerial Committee Meeting is an annual forum to meet and discuss issues related to sustainable development of the natural rubber (NR) industry. The Ministers took the opportunity to deliberate on measures towards strengthening NR prices for the wellbeing of NR smallholders and betterment of NR industry in general. The Meeting also focussed discussion on issues related to NR prices, prevailing market sentiment and new areas to strengthen cooperation under the framework of ITRC.