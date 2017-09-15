Its grill-tastic! Super Sausage Platter launches at BAR9 Beer Garden

Bangkok--15 Sep--Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam

Meat-lovers know that this time of the year is the peak season to enjoy juicy sausages fresh off the grill!

Even better is tucking in to them outdoors with something refreshing to drink. Keep that Oktoberfest feeling going on and on starting this September 15th – November 15th 2017 with BAR9 Beer Garden's latest dining offer. Get ready to savor 5 kinds of sausages ranging from veal sausage, smoked pork sausage, chicken frankfurter sausage, chicken vienna sausage to pork & herb chipolata sausage, paired with condiments of choice. House-baked pretzels and golden French fries round off the experience. Priced at THB 599++/set, the platter comes with a pitcher of Singha draught beer. Accor Plus members can enjoy 10% on top discount.

Located on the 9th Floor of Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam, BAR9 Beer Garden offers spectacular views of the Bangkok city skyline at any time of day. You can choose high tables overlooking the action, or get cozy on the chic sofa corners. Open daily from 8:00 am – 1:00 am, DJ performances are available from Tuesday to Sunday evenings. Get to BAR9 Beer Garden via the Bangkok Skyline, which directly connects you from BTS Station Chidlom Exit 6 to right in front of the ground level of Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam. Special food discounts of up to 50% available for direct bookings via the BAR9 Beer Garden website! For more information see: www.bar9beergarden.com or www.facebook.com/BAR9NovotelBangkokPlatinum/, email h7272-fb5@accor.com or call 02-209-1700 ext. 8705.