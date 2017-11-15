Return to Bubbles White Bubbles Party on Friday, November 24, 2017 At Dusit Thani Bangkok

General Press Releases Wednesday November 15, 2017 13:37
Bangkok--15 Nov--Dusit Thani Bangkok
Feeling the heat at Dusit Thani Bangkok this November as the hotel's revived disco experience gets white hot.

Brought back to mark the hotel's forty-eighth anniversary and to celebrate the discotheque that started it all for Bangkok, Bubbles is turning up its classic vibe with a theme straight out of the heyday of the disco era.

Return to Bubbles is shining bright in the month of November with ""The White Bubbles"", a gleaming party that pays homage to both the music and fashion of one of history's wildest times.
Dress head to toe in your finest white outfit as party-goers are encouraged to be absolutely luminous for the special night, which promises great memories both made new and revisited.
Hit the dance floor on from 21.00 hrs. until late and pair your classic white threads with classic disco tunes spanning the sixties through to the very end of the seventies.
Shine like a diamond at Dusit Thani Bangkok and its The White Bubbles party this November 24th.
For more information and reservation, please call Dusit Thani Bangkok at +66 (0) 2200 9000 ext. 2998, 2999. Website: www.dusit.com/dtbk, www.facebook.com/dusitthani

Latest Press Release

WISE Awards 2018 - Submissions Now Open for Impactful Education Projects

The World Innovation Summit for Education has announced that the submission period for the 2018 WISE Awards is now open. The announcement came during the eighth WISE global summit, in Doha. Applications and nominations for the 2018 WISE Awards can be...

Taiwanese food in Bangkok event 13 Nov - 17 Dec, 2017 at Evergreen Laurel Hotel Bangkok

Evergreen Laurel Hotel Bangkok is pleased to announce as hosting ""Taiwanese food in Bangkok"" event on November 13 – December 17, 2017 at Evergarden Chinese Restaurant 2F of Evergreen Laurel Hotel Bangkok. According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs...

PTT shows customer appreciation with Get Lucky with Cafe Amazon prize giveaway

Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon, Chief Operating Officer, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, PTTPLC presided over a giveaway winner's award ceremony from the campaign ""Get Lucky with Cafe Amazon 15th Anniversary"" which launched during 15 June – 15...

Try our chefs hand-pulled #la mian noodles at Dynasty, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

As anybody familiar with authentic Cantonese cuisine will know, noodles are an essential ingredient to any meal from this part of the world. At Dynasty restaurant, Chef Kongsun Sae-Liang and his team take pride in using traditional 'la mian' noodles...

Volvo Group Unveils New Innovative Transport Solution to Drive Safety and Productivity

The self-driving truck, driving autonomously from one hub to another, is part of a development project exploring how automation can contribute to increased productivity, enhanced safety and lower environmental impact. It has for the first time been...

Related Topics

Dusit Thani Bangkok White Bubbles Party Thani Bangkok Anniversary, Dusit Thani CELEBRATE november Bangkok The Heat Hotels