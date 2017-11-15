Return to Bubbles White Bubbles Party on Friday, November 24, 2017 At Dusit Thani Bangkok

Bangkok--15 Nov--Dusit Thani Bangkok

Feeling the heat at Dusit Thani Bangkok this November as the hotel's revived disco experience gets white hot.

Brought back to mark the hotel's forty-eighth anniversary and to celebrate the discotheque that started it all for Bangkok, Bubbles is turning up its classic vibe with a theme straight out of the heyday of the disco era.

Return to Bubbles is shining bright in the month of November with ""The White Bubbles"", a gleaming party that pays homage to both the music and fashion of one of history's wildest times.

Dress head to toe in your finest white outfit as party-goers are encouraged to be absolutely luminous for the special night, which promises great memories both made new and revisited.

Hit the dance floor on from 21.00 hrs. until late and pair your classic white threads with classic disco tunes spanning the sixties through to the very end of the seventies.

Shine like a diamond at Dusit Thani Bangkok and its The White Bubbles party this November 24th.

For more information and reservation, please call Dusit Thani Bangkok at +66 (0) 2200 9000 ext. 2998, 2999. Website: www.dusit.com/dtbk, www.facebook.com/dusitthani