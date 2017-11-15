Winter wind-down Introducing Spa Cenvarees Floral Spa Journey, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Bangkok--15 Nov--Centara Grand at CentralWorld

For a limited time only, Spa Cenvaree, Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld is offering an incredible ""Floral Spa Journey"" – the perfect way to escape the city this November and December.

Promising head-to-toe pampering, the Floral Spa Journey combines delicate scents, floral petals and essential oils to create that feeling of total, full-body bliss! Each 120-minute session includes three different treatments to be enjoyed one after the other; start off with our 'Floral Foot Cleansing Rub' before enjoying the 'Flower Petal Body Scrub', followed by a 'Jasmine Aromatherapy Massage'.

This indulgent two-hour treatment course is now priced at THB 2,950++ per person, which includes additional access to the spa's hydro facilities, including a steam room, sauna and Jacuzzi.

You can easily find Spa Cenvaree in the center of Bangkok, located at Centara Grand at CentralWorld (Chid Lom BTS). Don't forget, this exclusive Floral Spa Journey is only available from now until the end of the year (December 31, 2017).

For more information or to make treatment reservations, please contact 02-100- 1234 ext. 6511, 6516 or email: spacgcw@chr.co.th