Celebrate a Memorable Christmas and New Year at Hilton Pattaya

Bangkok--15 Nov--Hilton Pattaya

Celebrate in style. We make it magical. Hilton Pattaya offers special dining options for your memorable Christmas and New Year celebration.

Christmas Eve and Day Celebrations

Celebrate Christmas at Edge with a variety of Mediterranean and Continental cuisine featuring Christmas delights including carved traditional meat, poultry, fresh seafood, live BBQ and more. Priced at THB 2,750 nett per guest (half price for children 6-12 years and free for children 0-5 years). Beverage package is available at THB 2,550 nett per adult including free flow beer, wine, pouring spirits and sparkling wine. The buffet is available for dinner on December 24 and 25, 2017 from 6pm – 11pm and for lunch on December 25, 2017 from 12.30noon – 3.30pm at Edge on level 14.

Horizon offers an exclusive Christmas celebration with three-course set menu along with a magical view of Pattaya bay. Price is at THB 3,650 nett per guest. Available at Horizon rooftop restaurant and bar on level 34 on December 24 and 25, 2017 from 6pm – 11pm. (Dress code applies.)

New Year's Eve and Day Celebrations

Take advantage of the spectacular scenery and Pattaya Bay views, with the opportunity to bring in the New Year at this prestigious venue, Drift on level 16. A la carte comfort foods and casual dining are available for a lighter dining option. Seat is available at THB 3,750 nett per guest including full beverage package of free flow wine, beer and pouring spirits from 8pm until late. Limited numbers of private islands are available, so book early to secure your view.

Edge introduces 'Edge into Twenty Eighteen' buffet with a variety of international cuisine for your New Year's Eve celebration. Price is at THB 4,900 nett per guest for indoor seats and THB 5,400 nett per guest for outdoor seats with a panoramic view of Pattaya Bay. Beverage package is available at THB 3,550 nett per adult including free flow wine, beer, pouring spirits and sparkling wine. The buffet is available on December 31, 2017 from 6pm – 1am at Edge on level 14.

Experience the next level of celebration at Horizon with 270 degree view of Pattaya bay and city. Savour a variety of premium selections cooked live, along with entertainment by DJ. Price is at THB 11,500 nett per guest. Available on December 31, 2017 from 7pm – 1am. Beverage package is available from 8.30 onwards and priced at THB 4,950 nett per adult. Smart casual attire is required.

Dining in Flare this New Year's Eve is the perfect way to celebrate the start of 2018. This romantic and intimate dining option features a sumptuous five-course set dinner which has been specially prepared. Price is at THB 3,250 nett per guest (half price for children 6-12 years and free for children 0-5 years). Available at Flare on level 15 from 7pm – 11.30pm.

Edge offers a New Year brunch with healthy and vitality foods, power smoothies and cocktails that allow you to refresh your body and mind and be ready to start the New Year 2018. The buffet is priced at THB 1,500 nett per guest (half price for 6-12 years and free for children 0-5 years). Wine buffet is also available at THB 1,450 nett per adult. Enjoy the brunch with your family and friends on January 1, 2018 from 12.30noon – 3.30pm at Edge on level 14.

Advance reservation is required. For more information or reservations, please call +66 (0)38 253 000, email Bkkhp_Pattaya_Festive@hilton.com or visit pattaya.hilton.com