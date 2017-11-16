End of the year Shopper celebrates!! NEO holds the event Gift Fest by Thailand Bestbuys This 13-17 December for gifts, home decorations, and fashion products for up to 70% off sale

กรุงเทพฯ--16 พ.ย.--Modernteer

N.C.C Exhibition Organizer Co., Ltd. or ""NEO"" ready to hold an event ""Gift Fest by Thailand Bestbuys"" for gifts, decorations, and IT gadgets for up to 70% off sale for New Year Celebration including style changing responded to the consumer need. The Gift Association President indicates that the gifts market in 4th quarter would be better and the annual value would raises to 24 billion baht to create bustling shopping atmosphere in this event.

Miss Bussaya Prakobthong, General Manager of N.C.C Exhibition Organizer Co., Ltd. or ""NEO"" said that the Gift Fest by Thailand Bestbuys is the Exhibition Showcase of gifts, home decorations, and fashion products for the end of the year that furthered from the Thailand Bestbuys that held for 18 years consecutively by the support of Gift, Souvenir, and Home Decoration Association. The event in each year would change the style responded to the consumer behavior trends and also adding surprises that ""NEO"" intends to hold this event as the gifts gathering place for visitors to shop for gifts for giving to special person in Christmas and New Year festivals. This event is held on 13-17 December 2017 at 10:00 hrs. – 20:00 hrs. at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. This event had selected special products to buy categorized by current need of consumers who search for the right gifts to send such as home decorations, home appliances, teenagers' creative design products, fashion products, up to 70% off sale including accessories, cosmetics, clothes, bags, shoes from both beachwear and streetwear brands such as Quicksilver, Roxy, DC etc. And this year, there are 2 new groups of product which are new released IT Gadgets that appropriate for buying as a gift for Digital-aged people and product for elders such as supplements, innovative products, and equipment to facilitate of elders that import from Japan and Europe and also joining with the economic journalists association to sell the most exclusive products from the journalists in this event.

Moreover, for the visitors' convenience to send the gifts to special person, we collaborate with Kerry Express, the Thailand's Leading Parcel Delivery Company, to provide the gift delivery services for special price up to 50% off sale and packing service with free of charges only in this event wherever the consignees are, you can trust the Kerry Express services to completely deliver the gifts to you.

And for returning profits to the customer who shops in Gift Fest by Thailand Bestbuys in this year, we provide special promotions for 3 steps, step 1, just register for participating in this event and instantly get the cute cloth bag for free, step 2, for every 3,000 baht purchases, get a chance for acquiring Starbucks voucher for 200 baht or Central Department store gift voucher for 200 baht, and step 3, for 5,000 baht purchases, get a chance for acquiring fleet card for 1,000-2,000 baht or cash coupon for 5,000 baht for further shopping in this event ( items are limited daily and the conditions are defined according to the event organizer).

""In this second half of the year, we expected that the consumers' purchasing power would be recovered again after the government stimulating measurements including the measurement to support the low-income people with government welfare card and trading-investment support measurement that cause the purchasing power of the public sector begins to improve. In this coming opportunity like New Year festival, we think the gift and souvenir market would be well inflated that benefit for the event. We expected for the cash flow in this event not less than 150 million baht and total visitors through 5 days not less than 120,000 people"" said Miss Bussaya.

The another part that the staffs of Gift Fest by Thailand Bestbuys always concern is the happiness delivery to other people who have less opportunity with the project of ""This gift… we give"" that, in this year, we would like to invite the people who shopping in this event to donate the necessities together such as clothes, shoes, blankets, daily commodities etc., that the staffs would gather these items and deliver to ""Merit room"" of the Thai Red Cross Society so we could deliver happiness and smiles for others together in this coming special festival.

Mr. Jiraboon Wittayasingh, Gift, Souvenir, and Home Decoration Association President said ""The association had well supported the Thailand Bestbuys events for long time and, in this year, we also gather the association members for product showcases by selecting members who had outstanding products such as products about health, elders, and pets which are the product group that is popular with high demands that we believe this would be a good attraction for the visitors including the support measurements form the government which are low-income people support measurement or other economic measurements that are the positive factor to encourage the purchasing atmosphere in this event too.

For the growth of the Thai gift market that is recovering again as seen in this 4th quarter, the growth value of the gift and home decoration market is back in shape that the Promotional Gift has grown well especially flasks and umbrella that expected for the value of 11 billion baht while the Seasonal Gift market especially baskets group, the value would be over 1 billion baht and the export in this late year had inflated for 3% which is higher than the same season of the last year due to the recovery of the world economy as same as the USA economy which is the major partner nation for the 25% of the export proportion that led to the prediction for the annual export value in amount of 24 billion baht while the products for amusement parks or museums, multinational company such as Walt Disney is still ordering products from Thailand because the trusts in quality of products. The economic stimulating measurement from the government sector is one of the factor that would encourage domestic consumption and also encouraging for the new entrepreneurs to open businesses that would support the sales and exports volume especially in ASEAN market because the economy of neighboring countries are currently upturning that would cause the gifts and souvenirs market in Thailand to be inflated for 4-5%"".

The ""Gift Fest by Thailand Bestbuys""event would be held in 13- 17 December 2017 on 10.00 hrs. - 20.00 hrs. at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. For more information of this event, please visit www.thaibestbuys.com facebook/ThailandBestbuys or call 02-203-4222-5.