PTT shows customer appreciation with Get Lucky with Cafe Amazon prize giveaway

Bangkok--16 Nov--PTT

Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon, Chief Operating Officer, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, PTTPLC presided over a giveaway winner's award ceremony from the campaign ""Get Lucky with Cafe Amazon 15th Anniversary"" which launched during 15 June – 15 September, 2017 at PTT headquarter by granting the 1st prize of Mercedes-Benz (C350 e Plug – in Hybrid) and other prizes to 121 lucky winners for 6,772,000 Baht in total to express the gratitude and appreciation to customers' trust in products and services of Cafe Amazon.

Mr. Auttapol congratulated all lucky winners and expressed appreciation towards customers' patronage in Cafe Amazon since PTT valued all customers as they were the main reason behind the success of Cafe Amazon as of today. This campaign ""Get Lucky with Cafe Amazon 15th Anniversary,"" which is a part of 15-year anniversary of Cafe Amazon marketing activities to show a sincere gratitude to all customer support, received more than 22 million entries from each purchase of products up to 50 Baht at participating Cafe Amazon (1 receipt per 1 entry). Moreover, PTT will not discard all the receipts joining this campaign but give all them to Thai Environmental and Community Development Association (Magic Eyes) to serve a useful purpose.

For the campaign of ""Get Lucky with Cafe Amazon 15th Anniversary,"" PTT gave away 121 winning prizes in total value of 6,772,000 Baht as follow: the 1st prize was Mercedes-Benz (C350 e Plug – in Hybrid) worth 2,570,000 Baht, the 2nd prize was 20 of 5 Baht gold bars worth 2,092,000 Baht (each worth 104,600 Baht), and the 3rd prize was 100 of 1 Baht gold bars worth 2,110,000 Baht (each worth 21,100 Baht). Additionally, all lucky winners from this campaign who were PTT Blue card subscribers received 15,000 blue points right away. The lucky winners drawing ceremony of this campaign was held on 12 October, 2016. For more information regarding this campaign please visit www.cafe-amazon.com or call PTT Contact Center 1365 which is available 24 hours a day.