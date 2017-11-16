Try our chefs hand-pulled #la mian noodles at Dynasty, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Bangkok--16 Nov--Centara Grand at CentralWorld

As anybody familiar with authentic Cantonese cuisine will know, noodles are an essential ingredient to any meal from this part of the world. At Dynasty restaurant, Chef Kongsun Sae-Liang and his team take pride in using traditional 'la mian' noodles which are made fresh by needing, pulling, twisting and stretching the dough from scratch.

Located at Centara Grand at CentralWorld, Dynasty restaurant lets you try these special noodles in a variety of different ways – with a range of meats, vegetables and Chinese delicacies all available, such as the 'La Mian Noodles with ""Charsiew"" Charcoal Roasted BBQ Lacquered Pork' or signature 'Main lobster with La Mian topped with Shangai Sauce'.

Please note that prices per dish start from THB 265++ and these a la carte selections are available as part of our lunch and dinner services. Perfect for family outings, shopping or work lunch-breaks and casual dinner with friends.

Dynasty, Centara Grand at CentralWorld is open daily: Lunch 11.30 – 14.30 hrs. and Dinner 18.00 – 22.30 hrs. For more information, please contact 02 100 6255 or email: diningcgcw@chr.co.th