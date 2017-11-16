Pakistan Ambassador for expansion of cooperation with AIT

Pakistan Ambassador for expansion of cooperation with AITGeneral Press Releases Thursday November 16, 2017 10:20
Ambassador of Pakistan to Thailand, H.E. Mr. Asim Iftikhar Ahmad has desired an expansion of cooperation between Pakistan and the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT). Speaking to AIT official on his visit to the Institute on 8 November 2017, the Ambassador stated that the partnership can be revitalized based on both the historical context as well as mutual benefit.
Welcomed at AIT by President Worsak Kanok-Nukulchai, the Ambassador solicited suggestions to enhance the quality of engagement with AIT and stated that he would personally engage with key Pakistan institutions, particularly the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to ensure that the interaction with AIT increases.
The visiting delegation from the Embassy, which included Kamran Kamran Dhangal, Third Secretary, was informed that by virtue of being a member of the South East Asia Treaty Organization (SEATO), Pakistan was among the founding members of AIT. Twelve distinguished Pakistani nationals have served on the AIT Board of Trustees since 1968.
AIT was represented by President Worsak, Vice Presidents Prof. Sivanappan Kumar and Mr. Surendra Shrestha, Prof. Voratas Kachitvichyanukul, Dean, School of Engineering and Technology (SET); Dr. Naveed Anwar, Executive Director, AIT Solutions. Karma Rana, Institute Secretary and Ms. Sumana Shrestha, Senior Program Officer, Office of External Relations.
