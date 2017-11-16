Wine Dinner with Celebrity Chef at Jasmine Restaurant

Bangkok--16 Nov--DusitPrincess Chiang Mai

Discover taste sensations with a five-course Chinese menu specially prepared by celebrity Chef Peter Lai, Iron Chef of Thailand (Chinese Master Chef ) and The President of Thailand Chinese Chef's Association paired with a selection of the most popular wines for a wonderful dining dinner.

DusitPrincess Chiang Mai is proud to present a wine dinner with celebrity chef on Saturday 18th November 2017 from 18.00-22.00 hrs. at Jasmine Restaurant.

THB 1,900 Net Per Adult

For reservation, please contact 053 253 900 Ext.2804 or E-mail: dpcm@dusit.com