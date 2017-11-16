Photo Release: Regents International School Bangkok hosts Secondary Sports Day and fundraiser for Kaokonlakao for 11 Hospitals in Thailand

Bangkok--16 Nov--The Regent's International School Bangkok

His Excellency Mr. Pericles Boutos, Greece Ambassador to Thailand (middle) was the Guest of Honour at the Secondary Sports Day Opening Ceremony for Regent's International School Bangkok.

Ms. Kwanshanok Techavijit, School Director (right) arranged for a considerable donation to the ""Kaokonlakao for 11 hospitals in Thailand"" project while the school students and staff raised money throughout the event Mr. Peter Hogan, Principal (left) addressed the school as the games began.

Sports Day was an exciting mix of Track and Field events across the 11 to 18 age range with students competing in their various Houses.