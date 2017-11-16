Photo Release: Regents International School Bangkok hosts Secondary Sports Day and fundraiser for Kaokonlakao for 11 Hospitals in Thailand

General Press Releases Thursday November 16, 2017 13:00
Bangkok--16 Nov--The Regent's International School Bangkok
His Excellency Mr. Pericles Boutos, Greece Ambassador to Thailand (middle) was the Guest of Honour at the Secondary Sports Day Opening Ceremony for Regent's International School Bangkok.

Ms. Kwanshanok Techavijit, School Director (right) arranged for a considerable donation to the ""Kaokonlakao for 11 hospitals in Thailand"" project while the school students and staff raised money throughout the event Mr. Peter Hogan, Principal (left) addressed the school as the games began.

Sports Day was an exciting mix of Track and Field events across the 11 to 18 age range with students competing in their various Houses.

Latest Press Release

WISE Awards 2018 - Submissions Now Open for Impactful Education Projects

The World Innovation Summit for Education has announced that the submission period for the 2018 WISE Awards is now open. The announcement came during the eighth WISE global summit, in Doha. Applications and nominations for the 2018 WISE Awards can be...

Taiwanese food in Bangkok event 13 Nov - 17 Dec, 2017 at Evergreen Laurel Hotel Bangkok

Evergreen Laurel Hotel Bangkok is pleased to announce as hosting ""Taiwanese food in Bangkok"" event on November 13 – December 17, 2017 at Evergarden Chinese Restaurant 2F of Evergreen Laurel Hotel Bangkok. According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs...

PTT shows customer appreciation with Get Lucky with Cafe Amazon prize giveaway

Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon, Chief Operating Officer, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, PTTPLC presided over a giveaway winner's award ceremony from the campaign ""Get Lucky with Cafe Amazon 15th Anniversary"" which launched during 15 June – 15...

Try our chefs hand-pulled #la mian noodles at Dynasty, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

As anybody familiar with authentic Cantonese cuisine will know, noodles are an essential ingredient to any meal from this part of the world. At Dynasty restaurant, Chef Kongsun Sae-Liang and his team take pride in using traditional 'la mian' noodles...

Volvo Group Unveils New Innovative Transport Solution to Drive Safety and Productivity

The self-driving truck, driving autonomously from one hub to another, is part of a development project exploring how automation can contribute to increased productivity, enhanced safety and lower environmental impact. It has for the first time been...

Related Topics

Regent's International School Bangkok Regent?s International School Regent?s International International School INTERNATIONAL Ambassador EXCELLENCY In Thailand Sports Day Thailand