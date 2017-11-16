Photo Release: Fire Earthquake Drills and Evacuations at dusitD2 Chiang Mai

Bangkok--16 Nov--dusitD2 Chiang Mai dusitD2 Chiang Mai led by Mr.Tatcha Riddhimat, General Manager together with Fire & Rescue department of Chiang Mai recently organized ""Fire & Earthquake Drills and Evacuation Training"" to make sure high standards of safety awareness and highly trained personal in order to maintain and be ready to deal promptly with fire & earthquake emergency situation.

Latest Press Release

WISE Awards 2018 - Submissions Now Open for Impactful Education Projects The World Innovation Summit for Education has announced that the submission period for the 2018 WISE Awards is now open. The announcement came during the eighth WISE global summit, in Doha. Applications and nominations for the 2018 WISE Awards can be...

Taiwanese food in Bangkok event 13 Nov - 17 Dec, 2017 at Evergreen Laurel Hotel Bangkok Evergreen Laurel Hotel Bangkok is pleased to announce as hosting ""Taiwanese food in Bangkok"" event on November 13 – December 17, 2017 at Evergarden Chinese Restaurant 2F of Evergreen Laurel Hotel Bangkok. According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs...

PTT shows customer appreciation with Get Lucky with Cafe Amazon prize giveaway Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon, Chief Operating Officer, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, PTTPLC presided over a giveaway winner's award ceremony from the campaign ""Get Lucky with Cafe Amazon 15th Anniversary"" which launched during 15 June – 15...

Try our chefs hand-pulled #la mian noodles at Dynasty, Centara Grand at CentralWorld As anybody familiar with authentic Cantonese cuisine will know, noodles are an essential ingredient to any meal from this part of the world. At Dynasty restaurant, Chef Kongsun Sae-Liang and his team take pride in using traditional 'la mian' noodles...

Volvo Group Unveils New Innovative Transport Solution to Drive Safety and Productivity The self-driving truck, driving autonomously from one hub to another, is part of a development project exploring how automation can contribute to increased productivity, enhanced safety and lower environmental impact. It has for the first time been...

Related Topics