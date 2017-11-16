Taiwanese food in Bangkok event 13 Nov - 17 Dec, 2017 at Evergreen Laurel Hotel Bangkok

Taiwanese food in Bangkok event 13 Nov - 17 Dec, 2017 at Evergreen Laurel Hotel BangkokGeneral Press Releases Thursday November 16, 2017 15:50
Evergreen Laurel Hotel Bangkok is pleased to announce as hosting ""Taiwanese food in Bangkok"" event on November 13 – December 17, 2017 at Evergarden Chinese Restaurant 2F of Evergreen Laurel Hotel Bangkok.
According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs Republic of China (Taiwan), the visa exemption that was offered to nationals of Thailand since August 1, 2016, many Thai people travel to Taiwan and continue increasing until Taiwan decides to extend visa-free visits for Thai passport holders for another year until the end of July 2018. As the result, Thai people know more about Taiwan as variety of interesting place, people and culture especially Taiwanese food.
The scheme aims to promote cultural of food relations between the countries. ""Taiwanese food in Bangkok"" event will provide Thai – Taiwanese fusion food created by Executive Chef of Evergreen Laurel Hotel Bangkok special provide during only this event such as ""Thai Tradition style"" braised pork rib with Taiwan soy bean paste or fried rice noodle with tamarind and shallot sauce served with tiger prawn. Furthermore, it will also provide Taiwanese traditional food menu such as boiled chicken soup with bitter melon in pineapple bean sauce or steamed cod fish in preserved tree seed sauce.
This event has many activities for attendees to get impressive experience of tasting Taiwanese food as get free of Taiwanese sauce for takeaway, Taiwanese dessert and tea serve on the table and also get special discount when order Taiwanese food promotion menu.
